While a group of fine folks in the state of North Carolina are taking legal measures, and citing the 14th Amendment, to block pro-insurrectionist Madison Cawthorn from running for office again, the congressman might just be too busy to be worried about it. He knows that “normal Americans” (whatever that means) support him, despite the fact that he failed to show up for more votes than any other newbie congressperson. So just how does he know this? Because when he’s not busy dealing with the details of his short-lived marriage to a possible Russian spy or praising Donald Trump as a “genius,” the 26-year-old is randomly wandering into Cracker Barrels and Waffle Houses in order to take the pulse of real America. And he claims they really like him!

In an interview clip shared on Twitter by PatriotTakes, Cawthorn shared that:

“[A]bout 10 percent of my time, I prowl around the country trying to save my generation from the lies of socialism. And I’ll tell you, the thing that I do in any city that I go to in any state in this entire Union: as soon as I land at the airport, I either find a Cracker Barrel or a Waffle House. And I want to go to those places just to get around normal Americans again. And anywhere you roll into, for myself, anywhere I go into, people of every single generation will walk up to me and shake my hand and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for the next generation. You’re giving me hope.’”

You heard it here first, people: If you want to dig in and find the truth about the real America, it’s been hiding under your regular ‘browns, scattered all this time.