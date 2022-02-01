Madison Cawthorn isn’t a subtle guy. The far-right whippersnapper recently opted to clean his gun while sitting through a hearing on toxic burn pits (and their devastating effects on veterans). He’s also (all photographic evidence to the contrary) declared that MAGA rioters were simply “normal people” who were only “kind of wandering in,” so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see Cawthorn as one of the Republican congresspeople who are reportedly linked (by Rolling Stone) to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nor is it off base for him to give a bonkers interview to the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman.

One of the gems in this interview: Cawthorn raves about how Donald Trump is a “genius” and a dad figure who somehow hops on the phone with him every day:

“Trump is like a father to me, I get to talk to him every single day. He’s incredible, he’s a genius. Being 26 years old obviously I don’t have a ridiculous amount of experience with dealing with foreign policy, so if I can just call the former president of the United States and say, ‘hey, what would you do in this situation?’ and he can tell me exactly what the whole background is to it. So I love him. He’s been very good to me and he’s been so good to our country.”

That wasn’t all. Cawthorn also declared, “I think there are members of the federal government deeply involved in Jan 6.” Eyebrows are raising over how on-the-nose this statement might be.

