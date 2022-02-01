madison-cawthorn.jpg
Madison Cawthorn Is Being Dragged For Calling Trump A ‘Genius’ And Making An Eyebrow-Raising Statement About Jan 6

Madison Cawthorn isn’t a subtle guy. The far-right whippersnapper recently opted to clean his gun while sitting through a hearing on toxic burn pits (and their devastating effects on veterans). He’s also (all photographic evidence to the contrary) declared that MAGA rioters were simply “normal people” who were only “kind of wandering in,” so it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see Cawthorn as one of the Republican congresspeople who are reportedly linked (by Rolling Stone) to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nor is it off base for him to give a bonkers interview to the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman.

One of the gems in this interview: Cawthorn raves about how Donald Trump is a “genius” and a dad figure who somehow hops on the phone with him every day:

“Trump is like a father to me, I get to talk to him every single day. He’s incredible, he’s a genius. Being 26 years old obviously I don’t have a ridiculous amount of experience with dealing with foreign policy, so if I can just call the former president of the United States and say, ‘hey, what would you do in this situation?’ and he can tell me exactly what the whole background is to it. So I love him. He’s been very good to me and he’s been so good to our country.”

Uh, does Don Jr. know about this? Regardless, Cawthorn’s cult-y, possibly grifty way of speaking perked up some Twitter users.

That wasn’t all. Cawthorn also declared, “I think there are members of the federal government deeply involved in Jan 6.” Eyebrows are raising over how on-the-nose this statement might be.

And finally, Cawthorn made a clearly false statement about how the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests resulted in “all of our major cities burned to the ground.”

It’s a wild set of statements to make, especially when a group of lawyers is working to prevent Madison from running for reelection this year. He’s also got a contender, Josh Remillard, waiting in the wings. Patton Oswalt tweeted support for Remillard and raised some awareness for donations to the North Carolina hopeful’s campaign.

