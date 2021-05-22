As far as freshman congresspeople go, Madison Cawthorn hasn’t achieved the notoriety of a Marjorie Taylor Greene or a Lauren Boebert. Perhaps he’s not up for the job. He couldn’t even spread 2020 election lies without badly fumbling the job. The worst thing he’s done is inexplicably visit Hitler’s vacation home. But there’s one thing he’s better at that anyone else: He’s missed more votes than any new representative in Congress.

Madison Cawthorn explains that the reason he has missed the most votes of any new Member of Congress is because he was doing his “service as a husband,” and the bills were all “Democrat garbage” anyway, so he would “rather spend time with my beautiful wife” than vote on them. pic.twitter.com/aREjH5ZAgR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 21, 2021

According to the data analysis firm Quorum, Cawthorn missed over a dozen congressional votes in April alone. Indeed, the five freshmen who’ve missed the most votes are all Republicans, who seem to spend most of their time harassing colleagues and getting kicked off of committees. Cawthorn was not ashamed at his poor record, though.

“To that, I really laugh,” he said on the conservative program Real America’s Voice News. “It shows how the Democrats feel about the nuclear family in America right now. I was doing the only thing that I find more important than my service in Congress, and that’s my service as a husband.”

He blamed Congress for letting “votes pile up” the week he was on his honeymoon with his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, who he married last year. Besides, they weren’t bills he thought were important anyway.

“Every single vote that came up was some Democrat garbage, so I was happy to be able to not actually have to vote on those,” Cawthorn said. “They’re eliminating our voices. They’re not allowing us to debate on the House floor. And, I’m telling you, if I had to choose between voting with Nancy Pelosi or spending time with my beautiful wife, I’ll choose Cristina every time.”

But people on social media were not buying his excuse.

Madison Cawthorn missed 15(!) votes because he was fulfilling his "services as a husband"…sounds nice, but you're being paid to fulfill your services as a congressman! — Rex Zane 🏴‍☠️ (@rexzane1) May 22, 2021

You know, I can "fulfill my service as a husband" AND do my damn job 🙄🙄😂 https://t.co/jItnXqUTep — GeminiTom 😈🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈😈 Snarky & Cavalier! (@Tmcguire_pa) May 22, 2021

BREAKING: Madison Cawthorn blamed missing 15 House votes on fulfilling his 'service as a husband'. Oh, stop, Madison. No one believes anyone wants to fuck you. Besides, you’d have been two minutes late, tops. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 21, 2021

These ASSHOLES don't even PRETEND to do the jobs they were elected to do.

Madison Cawthorn is a WELFARE RECIPIENT.

Funny how Republicans are QUICK to cancel unemployment benefits of those who need them when THEY LITERALLY GET PAID TO DO NOTHING!! https://t.co/MsiYc1vaxd — 🍷Zanetta🍷 (@therealzanetta) May 22, 2021

Didn't realize everyone else in Congress was single.

.@RepCawthorn https://t.co/sLYaA1LSHg — Mark Stern (@mfstern) May 22, 2021

Hey INSURRECTIONIST , @RepMadisonCawthorn You are paid by AMERICAN TAXPAYERS! #SeditiousLazyButt said what?https://t.co/pMA6D9ukDk — CeCeIsHalfwayVaxxed (@gumboqueen3030) May 22, 2021

Cawthorn isn’t the first Republican lawmaker to effectively blame his family for why he didn’t do his job. Ted Cruz infamously put the blame on his kids when he fled to Mexico for vacation while his state of Texas was experiencing a freak winter storm.

