A lot about Madison Cawthorn’s personal life has leaked to the public since he claimed to a podcaster that D.C. is filled with coke-fueled orgies. A lot of it, disconcertingly, has involved questioning his sexuality. A photo of him in drag was recently made public, as was a video of his aide/cousin touching his crotch. Now there’s a very risqué video.

The footage, made public by the PAC entitled Fire Madison, is NSFW and you can watch it here if you dare, but warning: It’s a blurry video of what appears to be the North Carolina representative naked in what looks like a hotel room, in bed with another man. Cawthorn then starts dry humping his companion, making high-pitched moaning sounds. It appears to be a joke. And, in a tweet effectively verifying its veracity, that’s what Cawthorn himself claimed was happening.

A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

“A new hit against me just dropped,” Cawthorn wrote. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

The video dropped soon after Cawthorn himself dropped a defensive video of his own, in which he addressed the “drag queen” photo and crotch video. He vowed to his constituents that he has “only just begun to fight for you.”

I’m ready to keep fighting for you. I wanted you to know the truth, straight from me. Don’t lose hope, don’t listen to the fake news. Don’t let the swamp of Washington dissuade or distract you from sending a warrior back to Washington. I’ve only just begun to fight for you. pic.twitter.com/kDqtzsoquT — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

Though some of the Cawthorn-releated leaks have had gay themes — and have been criticized by some on social media for preying on Republican homophobia — at least one has involved a former aide claiming he’s simply a “bad person.”

