Madison Cawthorn isn’t as flamboyantly obnoxious as fellow 2021 freshman class GOP members Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert, but he may be more hated. Not only is he unpopular with Democrats, he also recently pissed off his own party for claiming D.C. is a hotbed of cocaine and orgies. Now this: One of his former staffers has complained about him, claiming he’s “just a bad person.”

As per Smoky Mountain News, Lisa Wiggins, one of the North Carolina representative’s former caseworkers and campaign aides, unloaded to the co-founder of a PAC nicknamed Fire Madison Cawthorn.

“He’s a habitual liar and he’s going to say and do anything he can to your face but behind your back he’s completely opposite,” Wiggins said in a leaked recording. “There’s some good stories I have – a lot of good stories.”

Wiggins said she was abruptly fired soon after receiving a warning, though details have not yet been made public. She also said she’d been denied leave when her uncle passed away and her husband had a heart attack the same week, which may have been in violation of Family and Medical Leave Act.

“What he’s done to me was illegal, morally wrong, you name it, it’s been done,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler also alleges that Cawthorn had her close all the district’s offices except for one. “He didn’t have enough caseworkers to man them. He didn’t care, he doesn’t care about his constituents. He does not care,” she said, saying that it was difficult if not impossible for any of his constituents to see him “unless he’s trying to pull some votes and that’s about the only way.”

She also said his remaining office has more liquor containers than water bottles.

“People need to know how this man really is,” Wiggins said. “He’s still got a lot of people fooled.”

A Cawthorn spokesperson called the accusations “verifiably false” and that they “potentially amount to defamation of character.”

(Via Smoky Mountain News)