Two Residents Of Florida’s MAGA-Loving The Villages Confessed To Voting Multiple Times In 2020 (And May Get Off With Community Service)

Projection is defined as the psychological projection of attributing one’s own faults upon others. Let’s say you committed voter fraud in the 2020 American election. Well, you simply say others — like, say, those in the Democratic party — did it. Anyway, after almost a year-and-a-half of Trump supporters baselessly crying voter fraud, the only proven cases of such malfeasance have been amongst Republicans.

Wednesday was a big day for Republican voter fraud news. Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff, was removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls after being accused of illegally voting in the state. Meanwhile, two of the four residents of Florida’s MAGA haven The Villages, who have been charged with voting multiple times back in November 2020, confessed to their crimes.

As per The Orlando Sentinel (as caught by The Daily Beast), Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik, who live in the Republican-heavy retirement community, pled guilty to submitting two ballots each. Barnes is unregistered, while Ketcik is a registered Republican. The other two Villages residents who have been charged with similar crimes are John Rider and Joan Halstead.

What punishment awaits Barnes and Ketcik? Voter fraud is a third-degree felony which carries a maximum of five years. However, court records reveal that two may be able to defer prosecution in lieu of 50 hours of community service, a 12-week civics class, and regular meetings with a supervising officer. Sure, Trump himself didn’t exactly learn to follow the law after his first of two impeachments, but maybe these two are different.

When news of the confessions broke, some had jokes.

If you want to stop voter fraud, block Fox News in the Villages. — Brienne of Snark🏳️‍🌈 (@BrienneOfSnark_) April 13, 2022

BREAKING: Mark Meadows "moving" to The Villages, where he will register to vote — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) April 13, 2022

It takes The Villages to try and get Trump re-elected. Big shocker, more voter fraud by Republicans. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 13, 2022

Fun Fact: The Villages in Florida is the voter fraud and STD capital of the United States. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 13, 2022

Others accused the Republican party of projection.

In The Villages, maybe the most Trump-loving place on Earth, two people pleaded guilty to voter fraud while Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, got removed from the voting rolls under investigation of voting fraud. Trump was right. Voter fraud was happening. By his supporters. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 13, 2022

We keep hearing about the scourge of voter fraud from hordes of undocumented immigrants, but in reality, it just keeps on being white dudes from The Villageshttps://t.co/UpHdeklunD — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 13, 2022

Hey trumpers, we found your voter fraud. It came from two Republicans out of The Villages. Go ahead, tell us about voter fraud. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) April 13, 2022

And others argued that Barnes and Ketcik’s potential punishment is not exactly fair.

When Pamela Moses gets 6 years in prison for trying to register to vote, not realizing she was ineligible due to a probation officer’s mistake – but 2 Florida men from the Villages get 50 hours of community service after admitting to voting for Trump multiple times – it’s unfair. pic.twitter.com/mw9x6AJrzi — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) April 13, 2022

(Via Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Beast)