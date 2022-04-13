donald trump crowd clapping
Two Residents Of Florida’s MAGA-Loving The Villages Confessed To Voting Multiple Times In 2020 (And May Get Off With Community Service)

Projection is defined as the psychological projection of attributing one’s own faults upon others. Let’s say you committed voter fraud in the 2020 American election. Well, you simply say others — like, say, those in the Democratic party — did it. Anyway, after almost a year-and-a-half of Trump supporters baselessly crying voter fraud, the only proven cases of such malfeasance have been amongst Republicans.

Wednesday was a big day for Republican voter fraud news. Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff, was removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls after being accused of illegally voting in the state. Meanwhile, two of the four residents of Florida’s MAGA haven The Villages, who have been charged with voting multiple times back in November 2020, confessed to their crimes.

As per The Orlando Sentinel (as caught by The Daily Beast), Charles F. Barnes and Jay Ketcik, who live in the Republican-heavy retirement community, pled guilty to submitting two ballots each. Barnes is unregistered, while Ketcik is a registered Republican. The other two Villages residents who have been charged with similar crimes are John Rider and Joan Halstead.

What punishment awaits Barnes and Ketcik? Voter fraud is a third-degree felony which carries a maximum of five years. However, court records reveal that two may be able to defer prosecution in lieu of 50 hours of community service, a 12-week civics class, and regular meetings with a supervising officer. Sure, Trump himself didn’t exactly learn to follow the law after his first of two impeachments, but maybe these two are different.

