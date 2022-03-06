For a year and a half, Trump and cronies have been crying about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. Ever since losing re-election by over seven million votes, the former president and certain pillow salesmen have never stopped from claiming, without proof, that massive fraud got him booted from the White House. (Although sometimes Trump accidentally tells the truth.) Thing is, there was minimal fraud. It’s just been done by Trump supporters.

Now this: A new New Yorker piece revealed that Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under Trump, seems to have registered to vote at a property in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina in which he’s never lived:

On September 19th, about three weeks before North Carolina’s voter-registration deadline for the general election, Meadows filed his paperwork. On a line that asked for his residential address—“where you physically live,” the form instructs—Meadows wrote down the address of a fourteen-by-sixty-two-foot mobile home in Scaly Mountain. He listed his move-in date for this address as the following day, September 20th.

But as per The New Yorker’s reporting, Meadows “does not own this property and never has.” Nor is it clear, from interviews with the mobile home’s former owner, current owner, and neighbors, if he’s ever spent a night there. The closest thing the publication could turn up is someone claiming, without certainty, that “the Meadows family stayed there in the fall of 2020, when they were in the area for a Trump rally, because nearby hotels were scarce.” Still, one person said that, back during the 2020 election, at least, “it was not the kind of place you’d think the chief of staff of the President would be staying.”

If true, Meadows may have violated North Carolina’s requirement that your voting address is one’s “place of abode.”

Meadows is already in hot water. After he ignored subpoenas from the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, Congress voted to hold him in contempt. Like Steve Bannon, who committed the same crime, he now faces potential jail time.

(Via The New Yorker)