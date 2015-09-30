Watch This Guy Awkwardly Lose Control Of His Wheels And Plow Into A House

#Viral Videos
News Editor
09.30.15

This must certainly be the era of sketchy, yet viral motorcycle videos taken with a GoPro to take the Internet by shame. This awkward fella pulled his motorcycle up to what looks like a casual party, which is where the trouble quickly begins for his insurance company.

The guy hesitates upon arrival at his destination, and he spots a group of gals, who don’t take notice of him. He pauses for one fateful moment. Then he turns his bike around, loses control, and promptly plows into a house. His vocal reaction communicates surprise, and he sounds somewhat angry at himself. Mainly, he’s going to feel those bruises forever as a stark reminder of how he accelerated into the side of someone’s home.

The oddest part of this video clip is we don’t know exactly why this happened. Why did the biker turn around after arriving at this shindig? Why did his ride suddenly lurch forward and start his quick slide towards humiliation? One commenter guessed, “He’s so uncool, even the bike wanted to get away from him.” Now, that’s cruel, but this gathering will be one that this rider will not soon forget. Thanks to his bike, he’s a viral star.

(Via Vid.me)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSACCIDENTSViral Videos

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP