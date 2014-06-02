Man Takes A Pants-Crappingly Insane Selfie On Top Of The Christ the Redeemer Statue

Lee Thompson, co-founder of The Flash Pack — a group travel specialist offering exclusive experiences and curated adventures — was in Brazil where he was photographing preparations for the World Cup. During a trip out to Rio De Janeiro, Lee was able to convince the Brazil tourist board to let himself and an acquaintance accompany work crews — who are still repairing the statue after it had been damaged in a lightning storm in January — inside the Christ the Redeemer Statue, .

And if you’re gonna climb to the top of the Christ the Redeemer Statue, you bet your sweet ass you’re going to document that sh*t, selfie style. From The Flash Pack’s website:

With the assistance of two high-wire workmen, (and armed with Go Pro cameras) we entered through scaffolding mounted on the feet and crawled in circles up 12 flights of rickety stairs that seemed to get narrower with every step. Twenty minutes into the climb I reached the heart of the Christ made from beautiful Mosaics. After what felt like an eternity of pressing heat and pitch darkness, we finally reached the small compartment in Christ’s shoulder. I grabbed the rope and pulled myself along the smooth soapstone up into the head of the statue where we carefully opened the hatch. My heart was pounding with excitement and I couldn’t wait another second. As I popped my head out of the hole in Jesus’ crown, I was in total and utter awe as my eyes met with a vast panorama that quite literally took my breath away. Talk about a religious experience! I’ve never been afraid of heights or tight spaces, but experiencing acrophobia, claustrophobia and profound awe at the same time was something truly remarkable.

There’s also video, if the photos alone weren’t enough to make you poop your pants.

(The Flash Pack Via Jezebel)