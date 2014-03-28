Allow This Definitive Map To Tell You The Most Interesting Place In Your State

Have you ever wondered what the most interesting destination in your state (or any other state) is? Well you’re in luck, because a Redditor named Midwester took the time to put all of the information on a handy map. His methodology:
I googled each state and whatever came up first in the Wikipedia [“Points of interest”] box is what I went with. Some had more than one, but they weren’t in alphabetical order, so I took it as the first one was the top one. Obviously very non-scientific methodology.
Obviously. Plenty of these places are gorgeous, must-experience destinations, but a fair number are soul-sucking, culture-free tourist traps that are “interesting” only by the most literal definition of the word — they generate interest, mostly from outsiders. But now the data is set in stone. Because if something’s on a map and/or the internet — especially Wikipedia — it must be true.
Here’s a closer look:
I’d go with the Bunny Ranch for Nevada but whatevs….
You are correct sir!
Disneyland? That shouldn’t even be in the top 5 in California
Exactly.
i made an account to be sad about connecticut. im from the town that “casino” is in. boo. boo on this redditor!
What would you say should be CT’s “most interesting place”?
I’m a fellow CT-er, and I think I’d say Holy Land, USA. But I might have to think about it a bit more.
I joke about CT, but Mystic is probably a lot more interesting than Foxwoods. Also you can go to a steamed hamburger place to ask the people there what the hell is wrong with them.
Fact, most hotels in Mystic have a shuttle bus that goes to Foxwoods.
@phisherman That’s all of New England. I’m 99% sure the MBTA lines all terminate at Foxwoods.
Well, sure, Mystic is more interesting than Foxwoods. I’d say the Mashantucket Pequot Museum by itself is more interesting than Foxwoods — and possibly more interesting than Mystic — as it’s clearly a museum with a political as well as educational purpose, which is a very interesting thing to walk through.
I’m not sure Mystic beats out Holy Land USA, either, though…I just can’t get over how weird and beat-down and funny that place is, and how it seems to say something about Yankee work ethic, eccentricity and religion, and twentieth century American culture and all that. The longer I live here as a re-Connecticut-ed adult the more I feel the state slogan should be “Secretly Weird” (rather than the lame “Still Revolutionary” ad campaign that started awhile ago). Holy Land USA really lives up to that.
But I can see how people would just want to come here for the gambling, then leave.
For reference: [en.wikipedia.org]
Turns out Myrtle Beach isn’t that awesome.
A+
Unless you love novelty tees and Biker Week.
barefoot island is a few miles away and it’s basically the same thing except it at least has a house of blues
I’ve seen some good cheap concerts at that House of Blues, so there is that.
The thing is, Myrtle Beach used to be decent. My family had a condo there when I was a kid, but it just got progressively more touristy and congested, and we got the hell out. I think there are still some good parts, but overall? Nooooo thanks.
Myrtle Beach is disgusting.
I’m down with the Outer Banks for NC, but our mountains are pretty kick-ass, too.
This state has EVERYTHING.
I agree. We have a pretty sweet state, but I give an edge to the mountains over the Outer banks.
the mountains are pretty awesome, but small-town beaches are really underrated
I grew up spending summers in Eastern NC (and my mom’s an ECU Pirate), so I’m biased toward the coast. But I’ll admit the west has it’s own thing going.
These all seem to be dependent on what you prefer. Outer Banks and nice and all but, I enjoy the mountains much more.
I’m super partial to Wrightville Beach, but I do love me some mountains. I went to camp in the mountains pretty much every summer when I was little.
my family goes to beaufort every year and it’s gorgeous. i got to see the island of wild horses last year.
as for the mountains, asheville is pretty cool in small doses but the people are a weird mix of rednecks, hippies, and retired northerners. any of the surrounding areas like blowing rock are worth a visit
@shampow212 Asheville, where everyone drives a a Subaru and is required by law to have a minimum of 10 bumper stickers.
Wrightsville beach, wilmy, and asheville are awesome places. Charlotte, where I live, is like purgatory. Funny story about Asheville, my first time there I saw a girl with pink dreadlocks leaned up against a wall downtown smoking a cigarette and playing on her iphone, I had to do a triple take because she couldnt have been a day over 12
The Outerbanks? Really NC? Eh.
Lake Champlain for Vermont? It has a Ben and Jerry’s factory, and you go with a lake?
Also, Martha’s Vineyard is not interesting by any definition of the word.
This.
Martha’s Vineyard is the exact opposite of interesting.
Martha’s vineyard is cool when you are a teenager and want to hang out on Oaks bluff. After that; its all down hill.
There’s no “mount”. It’s just the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
Navy Pier in Chicago, is a tourist trap. The Art institute, the Magnificent Mike, The view from the Hancock, the beaches, Lincoln park, with the Zoo. So many things, but NOT the Pier.
Yeah, with all the museums in Chicago, they list navy Pier. Poor choice.
Thank you. Literally the only part about Navy Pier semi-interesting is just the lake view. The rest of it is bullshit tourist attraction and overpriced name brand food.
Yep. Total bullshit to list that. It should have been the Magnificent Mile or the Willis Tower.
As someone who worked at Navy Pier for two summers, I 100% agree. Overpriced everything, a couple mediocre boat rides..that’s about it. That place is the worst.
Indy Zoo?!?! We have an awesome cave system, covered bridges, Native American Museum, the Dunes National Lake-shore park.
And if you’re going to limit your options to just Indianapolis then the Children’s Museum should be at the top.
Virtually no one who lives in Minnesota finds the Mall of America interesting.
Still the only reason anyone goes to your shitty state.
@ReasonablySober Our great craft beer and phenomenal state park system beg to differ.
@Frechy Just giving you shit. I live 45 minutes east in Wisconsin.
Also Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, Alder Planetarium..
Sorry, My computer rebooted, abd placed the comment here.
Minn–any Sinclair gas station n the state, or the Spam Museum!
Agreed. @Frenchy I try to avoid the Mall of America if necessary. Also, Walker Art Museum is pretty cool.
@ReasonablySober Ah, gotcha. Well then I should point out that Noah’s Ark isn’t the most interesting thing about your state. Because obviously it’s New Glarus.
A single waterpark for Wisc?!?!?! The is paid advertizing! The Natural dells, House on the Rock, Green Bay Zoo, Milwaukee–the science pier, the art museum-with wings, The lake front.
Door County!!! Door County should have been it!
Noah’s Ark is probably the most well-known attraction to the Dells. I’d probably vote for the Calihari for the Dells or Discovery World for MKE.
Door County is for FIBS.
The correct answer is Lambeau Field, not debatable.
I’d love it if the Apostle Islands or the like had come up for Wisconsin but then I remember how many times I went to Noah’s Ark as a kid compared to how many times I’ve been to the Apostles.
People from Illinois do no know what a FIB is. Fact.
Also, I am not surprised that Noah’s Ark Waterpark is the main attraction in Wisc. Where do you think all the FIBs are going?
I personaly would say the Memorial Union Terrace in Madison is the best place in Wisconsin, but Lambeau Field does seem like it would be the obvious choice. And no, the FIBS go to lake houses in the suburbs of Milwaukee. I can say this as 100% fact as a Wisconsinite in Chicago for the last 5 years. They get tired of their lame suburbs and fill up ours. Which is why the highway between Milwaukee and Chicago is unbearable all summer.
Mich–Sleeping Bear National Park!
On Ohio, It should just have another states most interesting feature on it. That is the worst state of all time.
Cedar Point is greater than about 2/3s of the rest of this list.
This. If anyone’s ever bragged about another amusement park, it’s because they’ve never been to Cedar Point. Nothing else in America even comes close.
True. Cedar Pointe is the best theme park in America. Ohio should just change its name to Cedar Pointe.
*Point
Fun fact: The Oklahoma Science Museum is really just a front for a giant meth lab.
Well, at least it’s teaching practical chemistry.
“Have you ever wondered what the most interesting destination in your state is?”
That would be a big fat no. In California if you haven’t been to Disneyland before you could walk your parents don’t love you. Or are dead.
LOL – yeah.
Total bullshit. Had to stop in to read the comments.
Definitely gonna have to disagree on Colorado. So many cooler places to go than Pikes Peak (not that it’s not cool, but not the most interesting IMO).
I love Hot Springs, Arkansas. However, I love dirty old, criminal filled towns, I would not expect anyone else to like it. But I guess this is about being “interesting” not “nice”
Oh Arkansas….
My two cents on the Pac Northwest. Washington should be Olympic National Forest, Mt. Rainier National Park, or any of the dozens of other cool mountains in that state. Space Needle is kind of meh. Oregon, I think Crater Lake is much cooler than Mount Hood.
For Washington, the Hoh Rain Forest is pretty awesome. The Space Needle is kinda cool, but tickets start at 11 bucks plus 24 bucks for valet parking, so fuck that.
If you’re upset with something a redditor made, you’re a fucking idiot and will probably die angry.
THANK YOU! This guy probably hasn’t been out of his parents basement.
I am a genius.
This is pretty good, but then I was blessed to live in America’s America. i.e., the lands West of the Mississippi… Does anyone else still count the consonants and vowels when they spell that word?
Re: MI. mackinaw is boring. Detroit all the way.
The Riverwalk is nothing more than a dirty stream with a bunch of overpriced shitty restaurants.
The River Walk. In San Antonio. Is the most interesting place in the entirety of Texas? Also, I love Disneyland but how is that the most interesting place in California?
Instead of Mount Rushmore for South Dakota, they should have put the Black Hills. The general area is awesome and you can spend 1-2 weeks there just seeing shit and doing fun stuff — especially if you have kids that need to be entertained. Rushmore is a 1-2 hour stop along the way that evokes patriotism and then an overwhelming sense of “Meh.” M-E-H. MEH!
The Riverwalk? Really?
Ugh.
just be glad it isnt that shit hole in Austin…. 6th street
This map is heavily dependant on how old you are.
MACKINAC ISLAND. Forget Flint and Detroit.
Though personally, Traverse City >
Lake of The Ozarks for MO all day long. IA State Fair is pretty spot on though.
Hershey Park is great and all, but there are so many more interesting things in Philly.
No, i’ve been… its just a giant shitty city
And yet the Kommentariat call people from Indy Fat Humps. Philly folks. Holy fuck.
California- Yosemite, Monterey, 17 mile drive. Is Disneyland still open? I thought they all moved to Florida??
The Science Museum Oklahoma is The Omniplex. I don’t care what the sign out front says.
It’s Oklahoma. What they consider science is certain to be an affront to logic, science, and all things good and not-murder-inducing.
Pearl Harbor? Should’ve put McLovin’s house.