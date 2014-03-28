Allow This Definitive Map To Tell You The Most Interesting Place In Your State

Creative Director
03.28.14 85 Comments

Have you ever wondered what the most interesting destination in your state (or any other state) is? Well you’re in luck, because a Redditor named Midwester took the time to put all of the information on a handy map. His methodology:

I googled each state and whatever came up first in the Wikipedia [“Points of interest”] box is what I went with. Some had more than one, but they weren’t in alphabetical order, so I took it as the first one was the top one. Obviously very non-scientific methodology.

Obviously. Plenty of these places are gorgeous, must-experience destinations, but a fair number are soul-sucking, culture-free tourist traps that are “interesting” only by the most literal definition of the word — they generate interest, mostly from outsiders. But now the data is set in stone. Because if something’s on a map and/or the internet — especially Wikipedia — it must be true.

Here’s a closer look:

Reddit

