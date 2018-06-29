Marco Rubio Clutched His Pearls After CNN Said The F-Word And Was Promptly Ridiculed On Social Media For It

06.29.18

Five people were killed on Thursday afternoon when a gunman opened fire on the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, in what is being called a targeted attack by a 38-year-old man who apparently had a long-standing grudge against the newspaper. After years of vilifying and calling for attacks on the media, President Trump offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and families on Twitter but later refused to comment to reporters waiting outside the White House.

One of the survivors of the shooting, Capital Gazette writer Selene San Felice later spoke with Anderson Cooper on CNN, recalling how she hid under a desk during the massacre and texted her parents that she loved them.

“I don’t know what I want right now, but I’m gonna need more than a couple days news coverage and thought and prayers, because our whole lives have been shattered,” she told Cooper, regarding the president’s statement. “So thanks for your thoughts and prayers but I couldn’t give fuck about them if there’s nothing else.”

