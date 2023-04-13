Marco Rubio doesn’t self-own on Twitter nearly as frequently as one of his ex-presidential rivals, Ted “Cancun” Cruz, does, but the Florida lawmaker still has some classics under his belt. That includes the time that he tweeted a screencap that should have been left under wraps and when the China-obsessed senator also stepped in it over the Atlanta spa shootings. Marco has also gone on record to admit that he’s surprised at how Republicans can get elected, given their often marginalizing rhetoric, and that’s pretty much what Rubio posted while tweeting about the U.S. military.
For some brief background, Rubio recently appeared on Fox News, where he claimed that the whole world was laughing at the U.S. military under President Biden’s command.
Our enemies don’t fear us & our allies don’t trust us because Biden and the leftists are turning our country into a global laughingstock pic.twitter.com/vG6GIQ7TOi
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023
Before that appearance, Rubio tweeted about what he feels is a reason to be embarrassed of troops: an active service member expressing joy over a brief respite from duties with an LGBTQ spoken-word/poetry night on a Navy ship.
While China prepares for war this is what they have our @USNavy focused on pic.twitter.com/hg6P4igR5w
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023
As one can imagine, this tweet is not going over too well. People are stepping up to ask Rubio where his military experience is, and why he’s so upset that a few hours of downtime were spent in a way that doesn’t align with his views. After all, it’s not as though one can generally escape work while deployed on a ship in the middle of the ocean for months on end, and that’s the message coming from some who pushed back.
I was on @Warship_78 last summer, we should be proud of her and HER crew. I know I am. pic.twitter.com/llXCrnksoF
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) April 13, 2023
Also, where was he?
That's right, deployment.
The Navy isn't just doing circles & squares out there in the ocean; we constantly train.
— Wendy Nevarez, MPA (@WendyforWNC) April 13, 2023
Let’s see your service record, then, senator.
Oh, you don’t have one? You just sit in your cushy office and mock service members who were given a single good night off during months-long deployments?
Cool.
— Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 13, 2023
How would you know what anyone in the armed forces is focussed on Marco, you never served a day in your miserable punk life
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 13, 2023
As well, some users wonder whether Rubio has “considered not being a d*ck to people serving our country,” and they’d like to know why he’s “mocking and insulting Americans brave enough to choose to wear a uniform and give years of their lives” to defend the U.S.
Hey have you considered not being a dick to people serving our country who have different interests than you? Is that an option?
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 13, 2023
Senator, why do you insist on mocking and insulting Americans brave enough to choose to wear a uniform and give years of their lives in military service to our country?
— Neil Kaplan – Voice Actor (@NeKap) April 13, 2023
Denigrating an active duty American? Really gross stuff little Marco.
— Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) April 12, 2023
Wow. You sure know how to disrespect our sailors and the leadership that has devoted their lives to serving and protecting us. Your lack of support for our country is showing through clearly.
— SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN 🦬 🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) April 13, 2023
What kind of tool rips on our military by using a snippet of a video and pumps China in regards to a war with us?
Tell ya what Marco, join China and suit up bub. Let us know how that works out for ya.
— Michael Muscato (@michael_muscato) April 13, 2023
Why do you hate the troops, Senator?
— chip goines (@chipgoines) April 13, 2023
An all inclusive U.S. Navy. Shame its government does not behave the same. You should be ashamed.
— Paul Crowder, ACE (@Paul_Crowder) April 12, 2023
Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that Rubio appears to use his downtime to post daily proverbs on Twitter. So, everyone has hobbies, but clearly, Rubio doesn’t approve of all of them.
Meanwhile you're still here posting your little proverbs on Twitter like that's going to do anything, you worthless shitsack
— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) April 13, 2023