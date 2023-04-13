Marco Rubio doesn’t self-own on Twitter nearly as frequently as one of his ex-presidential rivals, Ted “Cancun” Cruz, does, but the Florida lawmaker still has some classics under his belt. That includes the time that he tweeted a screencap that should have been left under wraps and when the China-obsessed senator also stepped in it over the Atlanta spa shootings. Marco has also gone on record to admit that he’s surprised at how Republicans can get elected, given their often marginalizing rhetoric, and that’s pretty much what Rubio posted while tweeting about the U.S. military.

For some brief background, Rubio recently appeared on Fox News, where he claimed that the whole world was laughing at the U.S. military under President Biden’s command.

Our enemies don’t fear us & our allies don’t trust us because Biden and the leftists are turning our country into a global laughingstock pic.twitter.com/vG6GIQ7TOi — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023

Before that appearance, Rubio tweeted about what he feels is a reason to be embarrassed of troops: an active service member expressing joy over a brief respite from duties with an LGBTQ spoken-word/poetry night on a Navy ship.

While China prepares for war this is what they have our @USNavy focused on pic.twitter.com/hg6P4igR5w — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 12, 2023

As one can imagine, this tweet is not going over too well. People are stepping up to ask Rubio where his military experience is, and why he’s so upset that a few hours of downtime were spent in a way that doesn’t align with his views. After all, it’s not as though one can generally escape work while deployed on a ship in the middle of the ocean for months on end, and that’s the message coming from some who pushed back.

I was on @Warship_78 last summer, we should be proud of her and HER crew. I know I am. pic.twitter.com/llXCrnksoF — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) April 13, 2023

Also, where was he? That's right, deployment. The Navy isn't just doing circles & squares out there in the ocean; we constantly train. — Wendy Nevarez, MPA (@WendyforWNC) April 13, 2023

Let’s see your service record, then, senator. Oh, you don’t have one? You just sit in your cushy office and mock service members who were given a single good night off during months-long deployments? Cool. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) April 13, 2023

How would you know what anyone in the armed forces is focussed on Marco, you never served a day in your miserable punk life — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 13, 2023

As well, some users wonder whether Rubio has “considered not being a d*ck to people serving our country,” and they’d like to know why he’s “mocking and insulting Americans brave enough to choose to wear a uniform and give years of their lives” to defend the U.S.