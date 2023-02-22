Ted Cruz is incredibly talented at not being able to read the room, and sometimes that room includes much of Texas. And he will never live down his mind-numbing decision to fly to sun-soaked Cancun during the state’s devastating 2021 ice storm. Two years on, and it’s still everything that many people think about (also, poor snowflake) when Ted Cruz comes to mind. He was weaselly about Cancun, and no one will let him forget it.

That’s what happened when Ted took to his official “senator” Twitter account where he does less trash talking (and alleged browsing) than on his more personal account. Ted decided to post a video where he expressed gratitude to Texas, and it didn’t go well for him. “It is the honor of my life to fight for 30 million Texans,” he also tweeted. “I will always fight to incentivize job creation, lower inflation, secure our southern border, and unleash American energy.”

It is the honor of my life to fight for 30 million Texans. I will always fight to incentivize job creation, lower inflation, secure our southern border, and unleash American energy. pic.twitter.com/6fcWDKYswu — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 22, 2023

Oh boy. The power grid issue is glaring. As well, Ted did go to his main account, too, where he dissed the president because “It’s ridiculous that Joe Biden hasn’t been to East Palestine.”

It’s ridiculous that Joe Biden hasn’t been to East Palestine. It’s all politics all the time for Biden and he doesn’t give a damn! — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 22, 2023

Presumably, Ted’s upset that Biden visited Ukraine this week (while Trump did visit East Palestine), but whatever the case, both of these tweets are sparking the Cancun jokes that shall never grow old.

And it’s a good thing this is true, for Ted Cruz. Otherwise it would be SO much harder to get outta there and head to Cancun every time the power grid fails. #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/8pWwcuKokM — ChaosPigeon – This machine irks fascists -✊🏼🌊♿️ (@ChaosPigeon1) February 22, 2023

Rafael you won't even fight for your wife and you flee the state at the slightest hint of bad weather. No one believes you. — William Heiser (@WHeiserHIA) February 22, 2023

You can’t even manage the energy grid in your own state. Every time it’s cold it fails, a little rain it fails. Fix your own house before anything else. — Robert Mills Jr (@millsvino) February 22, 2023

Says the guy who left Texas for Cancun! — kellie cyrus (@kelcyrus) February 22, 2023

Or he’ll just run away to Cancun, after screaming at the ticket counter, “Don’t you know who I am?” — PNW Area Man (@Notalwayswrite) February 22, 2023

Unless it's too cold, then you flee to Cancun! — Regan (@Rec329) February 22, 2023