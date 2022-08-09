Following Monday’s surprise FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have been dutifully falling in line to defend Donald Trump, who is naturally fuming bad about the whole thing. (They broke into his safe, folks!)
Ever the faithful GOP soldier, Marco Rubio entered into the fray on Monday night where he proceeded to launch into somber diatribes about how America is becoming a third world country while also threatening retaliation against President Joe Biden.
“Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent,” Rubio tweeted. “Because one day what goes around is going to come around. And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega.”
Rubio also made a video where he doubled down on settling the score with Biden.
Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent
Because one day what goes around is going to come around
Via Newsweek:
“I’m telling you, you’re playing with fire,” Rubio said. “This is dangerous, because someone else will be in power one day, and now you have created the precedent for them to do this back to you. And then we become the Third World, and then we lose our country, and our system of government and the meaning of being one nation under a real constitution.
“This needs to stop and the people responsible for this decision, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland, the director of the FBI [Christopher Wray], need to be held to account for going along with something so undemocratic, unconstitutional, and flat out destructive and dangerous to our republic.”
Of course, it didn’t take long for someone to point out the hypocrisy of Rubio’s lecturing. Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani took Rubio down by a notch pulling out an old tweet where he was completely fine with the FBI announcing an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails right before the 2016 election.
“This you in 2016?” Eskamani tweeted along with a screenshot of Rubio saying that Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails “proves that she is DQ’d from being Commander in Chief.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is getting a similar treatment as Twitter users have latched onto an old tweet from October 2016 where she wrote, “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.” Whoops.
