Following Monday’s surprise FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, Republicans have been dutifully falling in line to defend Donald Trump, who is naturally fuming bad about the whole thing. (They broke into his safe, folks!)

Ever the faithful GOP soldier, Marco Rubio entered into the fray on Monday night where he proceeded to launch into somber diatribes about how America is becoming a third world country while also threatening retaliation against President Joe Biden.

“Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent,” Rubio tweeted. “Because one day what goes around is going to come around. And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega.”

Rubio also made a video where he doubled down on settling the score with Biden.

