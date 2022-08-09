Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert, die-hard MAGA cheerleaders that she is, was obviously not going to respond well to the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to uncover those 15 boxes of squirreled away (by Donald Trump) classified documents. This also led Fox News’ Jesse Watters to freak out on-air, and Boebert took her response (of course) to Twitter. She’s a great defender of “freedom” and (of course) being American, and she’s taking it one step further than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gazpacho Police” flub.

Boebert’s no stranger to a good flub, but what she delivered on Monday night was a straight-up round of doom-and-gloom hysterics. In part, she fired off a video rant and continued to lose her mind after the “Totally Un-American” FBI raid. In this clip, she calls the raid “Gestapo Crap” and apparently refers to the FBI as the #DepartmentOfInjustice.

This #DepartmentOfInjustice must be held accountable. It was President Trump today, but it’s you next if we don’t take a stand. pic.twitter.com/z9wqynaikg — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

So, the FBI will be raiding everyone soon? That’s what it sounds like Boebert is saying. She posted a lengthy Twitter thread, in which she actually writes, “You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us.” She declares that the FBI has been weaponized to distract from Biden’s “failed agenda!” The Rifle Republican doesn’t seem to care that the FBI was simply putting their hands on documents that Trump shouldn’t have removed from the White House, and that’s, you know, illegal. That doesn’t matter because, according to Boebert, the IRS will soon be weaponized and will come for you, too.

Biden’s FBI just raided the house of the man most likely to be the Republican Presidential nominee in 2024…on top of all the other fake investigations into President Trump. Stop weaponizing federal agencies to distract from your own failed agenda! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 8, 2022

The same Democrats cheering on the FBI raiding President Trump’s house are trying to give the IRS 87,000 new agents and an additional $80 billion. And we’re supposed to believe they won’t also weaponize the IRS? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

If you’re a Republican with any kind of voice, and not speaking up for President Trump tonight don’t expect any of us to speak up for you when your time comes. You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

Boebert’s also telling everyone to act before it’s too late to defend themselves, and she wants a “Select Committee to investigate the FBI’s politically-motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago and on ALL the fraudulent persecution of President Trump from our government.”

Everyone saying “a judge signed off on the FBI’s search warrant” clearly won’t admit that the entire Deep State hates President Trump and would sign off on ANYTHING to hurt him. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

The #DepartmentOfInjustice has been weaponized against the American people. We’ve known this for awhile but they no longer are trying to hide it. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 9, 2022

It’s wild stuff, to say the very least, and surely, much of this is a cry about “guns” even if she’s not putting that at the forefront, as well as a rally for campaign donations. It’s not as though Trump’s been arrested or anyone is threatening anyone’s freedom. The feds simply wanted those very federally owned documents back, and they got them.