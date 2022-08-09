Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Has Descended Into Doom-And-Gloom Hysterics Over The ‘Gestapo Crap’ Of The FBI-Raiding Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert, die-hard MAGA cheerleaders that she is, was obviously not going to respond well to the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home to uncover those 15 boxes of squirreled away (by Donald Trump) classified documents. This also led Fox News’ Jesse Watters to freak out on-air, and Boebert took her response (of course) to Twitter. She’s a great defender of “freedom” and (of course) being American, and she’s taking it one step further than Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gazpacho Police” flub.

Boebert’s no stranger to a good flub, but what she delivered on Monday night was a straight-up round of doom-and-gloom hysterics. In part, she fired off a video rant and continued to lose her mind after the “Totally Un-American” FBI raid. In this clip, she calls the raid “Gestapo Crap” and apparently refers to the FBI as the #DepartmentOfInjustice.

So, the FBI will be raiding everyone soon? That’s what it sounds like Boebert is saying. She posted a lengthy Twitter thread, in which she actually writes, “You may not realize it yet, but they’re coming for all of us.” She declares that the FBI has been weaponized to distract from Biden’s “failed agenda!” The Rifle Republican doesn’t seem to care that the FBI was simply putting their hands on documents that Trump shouldn’t have removed from the White House, and that’s, you know, illegal. That doesn’t matter because, according to Boebert, the IRS will soon be weaponized and will come for you, too.

Boebert’s also telling everyone to act before it’s too late to defend themselves, and she wants a “Select Committee to investigate the FBI’s politically-motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago and on ALL the fraudulent persecution of President Trump from our government.”

It’s wild stuff, to say the very least, and surely, much of this is a cry about “guns” even if she’s not putting that at the forefront, as well as a rally for campaign donations. It’s not as though Trump’s been arrested or anyone is threatening anyone’s freedom. The feds simply wanted those very federally owned documents back, and they got them.

