Marco Rubio has been in Congress since 2011, and there’s a good chance he’ll be there a while longer, despite his spinelessness and wacko efforts to connect with the common voter. But even if the senator and Trump apologist holds his lead against his opponent, Florida representative Val Demings, into Election Day, at least he had to endure having his ass repeatedly handed to him during their first and only debate.
Rubio, to his credit, did his best to hold his own, when he wasn’t having a flop-sweated meltdown while being scolded. But Demings — who’s been trailing behind Rubio for months, and was down 6% in a poll from earlier this month — found repeated chances to let Rubio have it on a number of issues: abortion, gun control, his sketchy track record voting for legislation that could help his constituents.
For instance, here’s Demings hammering him on his stance on abortion, specifically many Republicans’ belief that there should be a total ban.
“Now, as a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no, Senator, I don’t think it’s okay for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist,” she thundered. “No, I don’t think it’s okay for you to make decisions for women and girls as a Senator. I think those decisions are made between the woman, her family, her doctor, and her faith.”
Rubio, who describes himself as “100% pro-life” but claims he accepts exceptions, repeatedly dodged questions about the latter.
At one point, Rubio claimed his opponent has passed any bills during her tenure in the House. Demings responded that she’s “disappointed in you, Marco Rubio, because I think there was time in which you did not lie in order to win.”
She also dragged him for his gun control stance, especially given how he used the Orlando nightclub gun massacre to bolster his 2016 re-election campaign.
“Senator, you used the Pulse nightclub shooting as your inspiration to run again for the Senate in 2016,” she said. “Pulse is in my district. And yet, you’ve done nothing. Nothing to help address gun violence and get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.”
Rubio was his own worst enemy when he flailed about trying to explain why he did an about-face on his position on another mass shooting: the Parkland massacre of 2018. During that time, he vowed to support legislation to raise the age limit on AR-15s from 18 to 21. Nowadays, not so much. Nowadays his position is that “Denying the right to buy it isn’t going to keep them from doing it.”
He also didn’t do great when he made nonsensical cases against ballot drop boxes.
Rubio's reasons that ballot drop boxes are bad:
1) someone might bomb them (?)
2) people don't have confidence in them
Demings hammered away at him during her closing statement, too, saying he “will pick and choose winners and losers based on pay-to-play.” She pointed out he voted against legislation to help reduce the cost of prescription drugs, including insulin,” all while he looked exhausted.
Again, Demings may not have much of a chance and Rubio was able to get in some licks of his own. But people really enjoyed watching him get yelled at but good.
Woah! Get ‘em Val Demings!
