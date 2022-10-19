Marco Rubio has been in Congress since 2011, and there’s a good chance he’ll be there a while longer, despite his spinelessness and wacko efforts to connect with the common voter. But even if the senator and Trump apologist holds his lead against his opponent, Florida representative Val Demings, into Election Day, at least he had to endure having his ass repeatedly handed to him during their first and only debate.

Rubio, to his credit, did his best to hold his own, when he wasn’t having a flop-sweated meltdown while being scolded. But Demings — who’s been trailing behind Rubio for months, and was down 6% in a poll from earlier this month — found repeated chances to let Rubio have it on a number of issues: abortion, gun control, his sketchy track record voting for legislation that could help his constituents.

For instance, here’s Demings hammering him on his stance on abortion, specifically many Republicans’ belief that there should be a total ban.

“Now, as a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no, Senator, I don’t think it’s okay for a 10-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist,” she thundered. “No, I don’t think it’s okay for you to make decisions for women and girls as a Senator. I think those decisions are made between the woman, her family, her doctor, and her faith.”

Rubio, who describes himself as “100% pro-life” but claims he accepts exceptions, repeatedly dodged questions about the latter.

At one point, Rubio claimed his opponent has passed any bills during her tenure in the House. Demings responded that she’s “disappointed in you, Marco Rubio, because I think there was time in which you did not lie in order to win.”

She also dragged him for his gun control stance, especially given how he used the Orlando nightclub gun massacre to bolster his 2016 re-election campaign.

“Senator, you used the Pulse nightclub shooting as your inspiration to run again for the Senate in 2016,” she said. “Pulse is in my district. And yet, you’ve done nothing. Nothing to help address gun violence and get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.”