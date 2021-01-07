Marco Rubio’s developed quite a talent for self-owning on Twitter. He does the deed periodically, including when the Florida senator “honored” the late John Lewis by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings, and when he botched a meme about a Republican “wave.” He also got torched as a hypocrite when he pearl-clutched over an incoming Biden staffer calling the GOP “f*ckers,” and it seems that Rubio’s wanting to avoid the dreaded ratio again (more comments than likes and retweets) if at all possible. So, he’s now limiting Twitter replies to those users that he follows or has mentioned, and that’s led to this handy label on display.

Rubio has made the move after he began to be called out for attempting to distance himself from his years of supporting President Trump. This tweet, of course, arrived after the MAGA mob insurrection on Capitol Hill, which has presented the ultimate bad look for Republicans, who were already reeling after the Senate Georgia runoff loss that now means that both houses of Congress will be in Democrats’ hands. And now that Trump’s loss has been formally sealed by the failed GOP Electoral Vote challenge in Congress, Rubio’s backtracking hard.

“Some misled you… That the VP could reject ballots,” Rubio tweeted. “That objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.. They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money.”

Some misled you That the VP could reject ballots That objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2021

Rubio also (finally) acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory while tweeting, “The 2020 election process is complete & no matter who we voted for it’s time to turn the page.”

The 2020 election process is complete & no matter who we voted for it’s time to turn the page@JoeBiden is now officially the President-Elect of the United States May God bless & protect our country & our next President — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2021

As one might expect, Rubio’s maneuvering to avoid the ratio isn’t going well, nor is his use of the word “some” to describe Republicans. He’s being called “spineless,” and the “f*cker” heard ’round the world is coming back to haunt him, too. They’re not “replies” that will be visible on his profile, but they exist nonetheless.

Spineless, as always, on two fronts: 1. “Some” 2. Limiting replies to avoid getting ratio’d. Great work @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/IjkaSXhjxV — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2021

I think he is what you would call a “fucker” — Robert Jacobs (@bjacobs511) January 7, 2021

And some sat by in silent complicity hoping it would turn out in their favor. In a sense it has, no way Ivanka can wash the stink off her & primary you in 2022. Never fear, we’re gonna take a page out GA’s book & flip your seat blue in 2022. https://t.co/nJfbWzqmJL — BeansLVR (@LauraHeidler) January 7, 2021

.@marcorubio would like you to know that *some* have misled you about the election. pic.twitter.com/kOap0FY924 — Seth Masket (@smotus) January 7, 2021