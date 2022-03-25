Marjorie Taylor Greene may be an unlikely GOP kingmaker in certain backward congressional districts, but some of her own constituents would like her to go away—and are taking legal action to try and make that happen. As The Hill reports, a group of Georgians has filed a legal complaint asking that Greene, who has stirred up more sh*t in her 14 months in office than some career politicians have in decades of service, be barred from seeking re-election due to the fact that she “voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

The complaint relates to the deadly Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, and charges that Greene, a.k.a. The Queen of Crazy, encouraged the insurrectionists both ahead of and following that day. As Caroline Vikil writes for The Hill:

The complaint against Greene pointed to some of her comments about the riot after it took place, including an interview she did in October in which she said on Real America’s Voice that “January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol, and if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to overthrow tyrants.” Court filings also cited a Rolling Stone story from the same month in which two people who helped plan the rallies that preceded the riot told the news outlet that lawmakers who either participated in the planning of the rally or sent staffers included Greene.

Speaking at a white nationalist event in late February didn’t win Greene any brownie points with concerned constituents either. Of course, Greene had some words for the complainants, because when has she ever not had an opinion she wanted to loudly share? The Georgia lawmaker issued a statement in which she claimed:

“This is the same evil playbook the dishonest Communist Democrats use against President Trump and his family. Now they are using it on me, because they know I’m effective and will not bow to the DC machine. “As I’ve said many times before, I’m vehemently opposed to all forms of political violence. I’ve never encouraged political violence and never will.”

(Someone might want to tell Margie that comparing herself to Trump isn’t likely to elicit sympathy in this instance.)

A more fitting comparison would be Madison Cawthorn. Free Speech For People, the group that filed the complaint against Greene on behalf of Georgia voters, was also responsible for a similar complaint filed against Cawthorn in North Carolina. In early March, a federal judge shut that complaint down.

(Via The Hill)