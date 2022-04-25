mtg
Getty Image
Viral

Marjorie Taylor Greene Testified Under Oath That She Can’t Recall If She Told Trump To Invoke Martial Law, But Newly Revealed Texts Show Otherwise

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

It was all of last week when Marjorie Taylor Greene testified under oath that she has no memory of whether she told former-president Donald Trump to invoke martial law to remain in power. But on Monday, CNN reported that it combed through 2,319 texts then-chief of staff Mark Meadows and “Trump’s inner circle, supporters, and Republican lawmakers,” including one where Taylor Greene discusses the possibility of “Marshall law.” (She was not referring to Raylan Givens… because that’s spelled “marshal.”)

“In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law,” Taylor Greene texted on January 17, 2021. “I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!”

This isn’t Taylor Greene’s only message to Meadows. “Mark I was just told there is an active shooter on the first floor of the Capitol Please tell the President to calm people This isn’t the way to solve anything,” she wrote on January 6, 2021 during the failed coup on the Capitol building. Later that day, she added, “Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.” On January 7, she continued to spread the debunked Antifa conspiracy theory (“Antifa was mixed in the crowed”). But it’s the “Marshall law” text that could get Taylor Greene in trouble — if anyone was ever held accountable for anything, that is, which they’re not.

(Via CNN)

×