In what could be a landmark legal case, Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared in a court hearing on Friday to determine if she violated a Civil War era provision that would disqualify her from running for re-election in Georgia due to her involvement in the failed January 6 insurrection. Similar challenges are unfolding across the country, including one against fellow Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn, so the outcome of Greene’s hearing is being closely monitored.

In the lead-up to the hearing, Greene has been apoplectic that she even has to appear in court and has attempted to downplay her role in the January 6 riot. While Greene was not at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, she was a proud supporter of the former president’s attempts to overturn the election and was reportedly involved in planning the now infamous event. However, during Friday’s hearing, Greene denied wanting to stop the certification process.

Question: Is it fair to say that from election night until January 6th, your personal opinion and your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden?

Greene: No that’s not accurate pic.twitter.com/9aKJqZkodl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022

“Is it fair to say that from election night until January 6th, 2021, your personal opinion and your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election?” Greene was asked, to which she responded, “No, that’s not accurate.”

Obviously, that answer was a huge surprise to anyone familiar with Greene. She has been a staunch defender of the January 6 rioters and even went so far to say that they were simply following the Declaration of Independence. “It says to overthrow tyrants,” Greene told Real America’s Voice just earlier this year. In fact, over on Twitter, people are already reacting to Greene’s wild claim that she didn’t want to stop the election from being certified and some are wondering if she committed perjury.

What Greene said on Jan. 3, 2021: “We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide.” https://t.co/IpUnyAkW5N https://t.co/a5c7Vr8tsk — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 22, 2022

That's called perjury, boys and girls. https://t.co/TwMLhhjjLM — Nurse Ratchet 🌻Стенд з Україною🌻 (@OGNurseRatchet) April 22, 2022

Next question should be, “Well @RepMTG were you lying to your constituents then or are you lying to us now under oath?” https://t.co/1ykOgHq3Jy — Joel Krautter 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@JoelKrautter) April 22, 2022

lying under oath is a BOLD move… https://t.co/4lwPZASuO6 — Captain Jordy (@meidasjordy) April 22, 2022

The right follow-up to that question would have been: Let me read you your 23 tweets and show you these videos of statements you made. Let’s go through each line and you can explain what you meant. Don’t move off the line. Drive it home. https://t.co/HXG8yoKTjm — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 22, 2022

she personally voted against certifying Joe Biden https://t.co/EQyEukjboI — Zelenskyy the Auto Parts King 🇺🇦 (@tompoasting) April 22, 2022

Her crime spree continues https://t.co/hocwKJkBIX — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 22, 2022

Perjury is a crime, Marge. Literally on your fucking Wikipedia page. https://t.co/exVPs9I2oa pic.twitter.com/eFtGiXRxiu — Seth Segal (@papa_sharku) April 22, 2022

