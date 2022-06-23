As the Senate debates over a new set of gun control laws in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, Marjorie Taylor Greene joined her fellow gun-loving Republicans for a press conference denouncing the proposed legislation. (Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert was of course there.) Despite the bill being a bipartisan effort, Greene and her comrades blasted the common sense proposals because it’s “our job to defend the Second Amendment.” To the surprise of no one, things took a turn when Greene fielded questions from reporters.

When a British journalist noted that children in the U.K. aren’t afraid to go to school because the country doesn’t have guns, Greene began ranting about knife attacks before telling the unidentified reporter to go back to England. It was a bizarre exchange, yet clearly, Greene thought she came off looking great because she tweeted a video of the encounter:

When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: “go back to your own country.” pic.twitter.com/QrcA9Apbet — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

“You have mass stabbings, lady,” Greene shot back. “You have all kinds of murder and you’ve got laws against that.” The reporter replied, “Nothing like the same rates here.” “Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns,” the congresswoman responded. “We like ours here.”

Following the back and forth with the British journalist, Greene resumed attacking members of her own party for working with Democrats on the legislation that would create red flag laws to prevent domestic abusers from owning guns. That’s apparently a bridge too far for Greene and her crew.

