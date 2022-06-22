Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s actions never make much sense. With the January 6 hearings putting the insurrectionist attacks back in the headlines, the last thing Greene should want is to shine a spotlight on her suspicious actions before and during the attack. So, of course, she did the exact opposite of that by posting a weird video of herself walking through the tunnels of the U.S. Capitol building.
Marge Greene posts this weird video of herself walking the Capitol tunnels today. pic.twitter.com/Nih2nQ3Xc9
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2022
As for the meaning of the odd, six second clip, your guess is as good as ours. However, people on Twitter have been having a field day parsing through its cryptic meaning, which has reopened speculation into what role Greene may have planned during Trump’s insurrection. Again, that’s exactly the type of heat Greene doesn’t need right now, but brains have never been her strong suit.
One user noted the connection between Greene’s tour of the Capitol building prior to the January 6 attack.
Here is a video of Mrs Greene holding her actual live video tour of the tunnels for the Jan6 insurrectionists… pic.twitter.com/Zzc52ePIGx
— 🇺🇦 🏳️🌈 zen 🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@ZenPeace) June 21, 2022
While another user was more pointed and wrote, “More prep?”
More prep?
— Anne "IStandWithUkraine" McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) June 21, 2022
Another delved into some extremely wishful thinking by suggesting “Maybe she’s leaving.”
Maybe she's leaving.
Too much to ask for?
— NotNow (@DonJickson) June 21, 2022
And then there was one user who, we gotta be honest, is probably right on the money with this theory: “She just wants to show off that badonkadonk.”
She just wants to show off that badonkadonk…
She's been working out and after today she really needs a win 🙄
— Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊#Resist #BLM (@lachevron) June 21, 2022
Of course, peppered throughout were numerous dunks that are still pouring in. You can check out just a small taste of the Greene disses below:
It's a cry for hair conditioner.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 21, 2022
She's either quitting or doing her hulk hogan leaving the arena impression
— NeverDaunted (@never_daunted1) June 21, 2022
Clairee called it. pic.twitter.com/fxCTcHBmC9
— Blue Tsunami (@SkyBlueTsunami) June 21, 2022
WHAT does she actually do all day?
— VCN ☮️ (@carrascovd) June 21, 2022
— ZoëbethC-MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️👑🇺🇦 (@Meidas_ZobethC) June 21, 2022
I'm trying to imagine the rationale behind this..
MTG – "oohhhh, get a clip of me walking.. that'll really own those libs!"
— DisplayNameTaken (@j__waters) June 21, 2022
Cause her career can best be described as a bomb and she feels at home among the pipes. Hmmm?
— MG from the PA. (@tke_06_24) June 21, 2022
And from another camera angle. pic.twitter.com/eQmxv2sFEc
— Kevin E. McCarthy 🇺🇦- ONLY VOTING MATTERS!! (@cook4beginners) June 21, 2022