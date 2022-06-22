Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s actions never make much sense. With the January 6 hearings putting the insurrectionist attacks back in the headlines, the last thing Greene should want is to shine a spotlight on her suspicious actions before and during the attack. So, of course, she did the exact opposite of that by posting a weird video of herself walking through the tunnels of the U.S. Capitol building.

Marge Greene posts this weird video of herself walking the Capitol tunnels today. pic.twitter.com/Nih2nQ3Xc9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 21, 2022

As for the meaning of the odd, six second clip, your guess is as good as ours. However, people on Twitter have been having a field day parsing through its cryptic meaning, which has reopened speculation into what role Greene may have planned during Trump’s insurrection. Again, that’s exactly the type of heat Greene doesn’t need right now, but brains have never been her strong suit.

One user noted the connection between Greene’s tour of the Capitol building prior to the January 6 attack.

Here is a video of Mrs Greene holding her actual live video tour of the tunnels for the Jan6 insurrectionists… pic.twitter.com/Zzc52ePIGx — 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 zen 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@ZenPeace) June 21, 2022

While another user was more pointed and wrote, “More prep?”

More prep? — Anne "IStandWithUkraine" McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) June 21, 2022

Another delved into some extremely wishful thinking by suggesting “Maybe she’s leaving.”

Maybe she's leaving. Too much to ask for? — NotNow (@DonJickson) June 21, 2022

And then there was one user who, we gotta be honest, is probably right on the money with this theory: “She just wants to show off that badonkadonk.”

She just wants to show off that badonkadonk…

She's been working out and after today she really needs a win 🙄 — Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊#Resist #BLM (@lachevron) June 21, 2022

Of course, peppered throughout were numerous dunks that are still pouring in. You can check out just a small taste of the Greene disses below: