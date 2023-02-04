Before she became the most headline-grabbing person in Congress (or now second to George Santos), Marjorie Taylor Greene was a conspiracy theorist who liked to creepily stalk future colleagues. Maybe she was happier then. On a recent podcast appearance for journalist-turned-troll Glenn Greenwald, the Georgia representative whined about how being a lawmaker who for the first two years of her stint made no laws is hard work.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here. …It’s not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/p3w23vF48h — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 3, 2023

“The nature of this job, it keeps members of Congress and senators in Washington so much of the time—too much of the time, to be honest with you—that we don’t get to go home and spend more time with our families, our friends, all in our district, or maybe just be regular people,” Greene complained. “Because this job is so demanding, it’s turned into practically year-round.

It’s such a bad job that she works her butt off to keep it. “And for those of us in the House of Representatives, we have to run for Congress every two years,” Greene explained. “So you’re practically campaigning nearly the entire time that you’re here serving as a representative.”

If that weren’t bad enough, it doesn’t even pay that well — a measly $174,000 a year! — even though she used to blow a good chunk of her salary on mask fines.

“Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here,” she moaned. “It’s not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it.”

For her first two years, Greene was not allowed on any committees due to her history of incendiary behavior towards elected officials. But recently she’s cleaned up her act, or at least stopped palling around with some of Congress’ other wackos.

(Via The Daily Beast)