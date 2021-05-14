This week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) publicly upped the ante in her bizarre beef with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with an ugly confrontation in the halls of Congress. As reported by the Washington Post, MJT followed up on her staged photo (where she tried to make it look like the two were chummy) by chasing AOC outside the House chamber and shouting accusations like “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” AOC threw her hands up in the air and fled, and her spokesperson later called for heightened security.

Marjorie followed up on her obsessive display with a tweet: “Just talked to @AOC again.” She labeled AOC a “chicken” who is “too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal. You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer. #JihadSquad.” As it turns out, this was not the first such incident. As revealed by CNN’s K-File, Marjorie’s obsessive behavior and harassment predated her 2020 congressional election victory. Back in 2019, she visited the congressional offices alongside a man who was spotted at the January 6 insurrection. Marjorie and her cohorts proceeded to stand outside AOC’s locked office, where they taunted her staff:

In the video, from a since-deleted Facebook Live of Greene’s that was saved by CNN’s KFile, Greene tells Ocasio-Cortez to “get rid of your diaper,” referring to the congresswoman’s office as a “day care.” Greene repeatedly indicates throughout her stream that security has been called on them. “We’re going to go see, we’re going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez,” Greene says to the camera on the way to the congresswoman’s office, mispronouncing “Ocasio.”

CNN reports that Marjorie and her group leaned into a mail slot while refusing to leave and insisting that they be allowed inside of AOC’s office. This sounds awful:

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says, noting elsewhere in the video that members of Congress are “employees” who “work for us.” “So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she says. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”

It’s amazing that this was allowed to happen, and for months this year, Greene has pestered AOC on Twitter about wanting to “debate” hover the Green New Deal. AOC simply ignored Marjorie, which was quite amusing at the time, but then we didn’t know the history of Marjorie’s harassment of the progressive socialist congresswoman. Recently, Marjorie even did a self-own by revealing hasn’t even read the 14-page bill, (the Green New Deal), which she’s referred to as a “communists manifesto.”

It’s no wonder that AOC is asking for beefed up security, and it also sounds like time to put a restraining order into effect.

(Via CNN)