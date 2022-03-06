Find you someone as dedicated to you as Mike Lindell is dedicated to proving that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. It’s been almost a year-and-a-half since Americans overwhelmingly voted for current president Joe Biden, and while some of the party have tried to move on, others continue to assert that a complete lack of evidence shouldn’t deter them from perpetuating the “Big Lie.” But no none is as dogged about it as Mike Lindell.

The MyPillow salesman has effectively gambled his vast bedwear fortune on a claim he’s been unable to remotely prove. He’s held sparsely-attended protests and online conferences. He’s threatened to hack into Fox News. He’s even gotten himself sued. But now he has a new plan: he’s filing a class action lawsuit against “all machines.”

Mike Lindell announces a class action lawsuit against “all machines” pic.twitter.com/ZokLXQhNuN — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2022

At a rally for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, another Big Lie cheerleader, Lindell talked about how, on top of everything else he’s done to promote his nonsense claims — presumably while also running a pillow business — he’s been tirelessly planning to sue technology, or something.

“We’ve been working on it five months,” a typically sweaty and stammering Lindell told the crowd. “It’s a class action lawsuit against all machines. And that they’re defective devices, okay?” He said he’s teamed up with lawyers and “county commissioners and county clerks” and that together they’re going to “get rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history.”

Lindell may be talking about suing the voting machine companies, one of whom is suing him. Then…are we all going back to hand-counting votes? Lindell’s plan was predictably vague. But he’s spent five months working on it with hundreds of adult humans, so surely his plan his air-tight!

(Via The Daily Beast)