The House GOP has been a fount of chaos of late, but recently their GOP pals in the Senate told them to hold their beer. In the last week a new wacko star has emerged. His name is Markwayne Mullin. It is his real name. He’s also, as his bio claims, an undefeated MMA fighter. He’s so strong that on Tuesday he threatened to beat up a Teamsters honcho, during a hearing, no less. (He would have gotten away with it, too, had it not been for Bernie Sanders.) Now, of course, we’re learning all kinds of weird things about this guy — including from the big guy himself.

Per Mediaite, former Michigan lawmaker David Trott told Politico that in 2015, Mullin, then a fellow representative, took photos of himself putting his fingers up sleeping congresspeople during a flight to Israel. Trott’s wife, Kathleen, aka “Kappy,” was particularly incensed over the incident:

“We were in the clothes we’d been wearing for like 24 hours,” Kappy says. “We get on this bus, and it’s a couple-hour bus ride and people were kind of leaning on their spouse’s shoulder and falling asleep. And this idiot starts walking up and down the bus with his camera and anyone who fell asleep, he would put his finger in their nose and take a picture.”

“I said [to myself, ‘If] that idiot comes near me when I fall asleep, I’m going to punch him,’” Kappy told us.

Granted, playing weird, frattish nostril pranks has nothing on challenging a Teamster to a fight during a congressional hearing. But today’s GOP sure does know how to pick ’em.

