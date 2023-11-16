This week has been a little stranger (than usual) for Congress. Specifically, that refers to Tuesday, when multiple displays of faux-machismo included Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin attempting to flex against Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. Mullin, whose Senate Senate bio brags that he is a “former undefeated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0,” seemed to be particularly upset that O’Brien had previously tweeted a photo of Mullin standing on a lift during a debate and allegedly having “#LittleManSyndrome.”

There’s a history there, as well, with Mullin also shouting for O’Brien to “shut your mouth!” during a spring Senate hearing. Mullin claimed that the Teamsters had once loitered outside his Oklahoma plumbing company, but this week’s altercation got uglier with Mullin standing up and actually readying to fight, which prompted Bernie Sanders to step in and calm down the nonsense.

This all makes Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s frenemies adventure seem more civilized, but everything is relative. And if you thought Mullin would be content with this outcome, nope. He’s now enjoying this spotlight and visited with right-wing podcaster Kyle Thompson, where he revealed his willingness to “bite,” and it doesn’t matter where, so get ready.

“I will bite. I’ll bite 100%. In a fight, I’m gonna bite,” Mullin insisted. “I’m not above it, and I don’t care where I bite, by the way, it’s just…gonna be a bite.”

Markwayne Mullin: And by the way, I’m not afraid of biting. I will bite. Q: Biting? Mullin: I’ll bite 100%. In a fight, I’m gonna bite. I’ll do anything. I’m not above it. And I don’t care where I bite by the way. pic.twitter.com/P0ul9fhafv — danny (@dabbs346) November 15, 2023

That wasn’t all. The very same day that Mullin tried to throw down on C-SPAN, he hopped onto Fox News and told Hannity that this was an example of “Oklahoma values.” Oh boy. And to think, this whole outpouring began over a height joke. The GOP’s 2023 is not going out quietly, y’all.