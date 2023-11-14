Two GOP-fueled clashes have happened thus far on Tuesday, and the day is barely half over yet. Surprisingly enough as well, rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert was not involved in either of these fights. Then again, she surely wants to tone down her firebrand ways after a certain “high school” insult (about her alleged promiscuity) got tossed her way last week. So, these feuds are all about the congressional dudes, and boy, they need to get it together.

One altercation was so pumped-up with attempted flexing that Bernie Sanders had to get involved to stop fists from actually flying. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who owns a plumbing company in Oklahoma, had it out with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. The launching point for the below video involves Mullin taking issue with a June tweet, in which O’Brien not only took a visual swing at Mullin’s height but also labeled him as a “[g]reedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy. #LittleManSyndrome.”

That’s not all. During a March hearing, Mullin previously shouted “shut your mouth!” at O’Brien after detailing how Teamsters were once allegedly “leaning up against my trucks” while attempting to organize his employees. And the acrimonious nature continued on Tuesday with O’Brien vowing that he’d be ready to fight “any time, any place.” Mullin stood up like he was ready to throw down, and that’s when Bernie stepped in.

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) just tried to fight a witness at a hearing. pic.twitter.com/MeVv61AsWs — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 14, 2023

Poor Bernie. He would rather be sitting over there and making grumpy faces, but his GOP colleagues are all pumped up for some reason.

The second fiasco involves recently ousted ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who still isn’t getting along with all of his colleagues. Rep. Tim Burchett accused McCarthy of elbowing him with a “clean shot to the kidneys.” At that link, CNN detailed how McCarthy denied doing so, but NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales relayed in a Twitter thread how she witnessed how McCarthy “shoved” Burchett before a “chase” broke out.

Have NEVER seen this on Capitol Hill: While talking to @RepTimBurchett after the GOP conference meeting, former @SpeakerMcCarthy walked by with his detail and McCarthy shoved Burchett. Burchett lunged towards me. I thought it was a joke, it was not. And a chase ensued… — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett insisted to Grisales that the two men haven’t been on speaking terms, but man, this sequence of events tells a tale.

Burchett's back was to McCarthy and his detail walking by in the hallway, then the lunge. Burchett responded jokingly as McCarthy kept walking, "Sorry Kevin didn't mean to elbow –" then seriously yelled, "why'd you elbow me in the back Kevin?! Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett then looked back at me and said, "jerk" referring to McCarthy. I asked if he had done that before, Burchett said "no." That's when the chase ensued. Burchett took off after McCarthy and his detail. I chased behind with my mic. — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

@RepTimBurchett yelled after catching up to McCarthy, "Hey Kevin, why'd you walk behind me and elbow me in the back?" KM: "I didn't elbow you in the back." Burchett: "You got no guts, you did so, …the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that…" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett con't: "You got no guts, you did so, …the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that? You're pathetic man, you are so pathetic." Burchett starts to walk away from McCarthy, tells me, "What a jerk," and then yells back, "You need security Kevin!" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett tells me that's the first point of "communication" with McCarthy since Burchett voted for McCarthy's ouster as speaker last month: "That's just it" for communication since ouster vote, "He's just a jerk. He's just a childish little…" — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett adds, "did you just see that?" he asks in disbelief. I'm stunned, too. Says he won't follow up with McCarthy on what happened, "he's on a downhill spiral… he just, that was pretty gutless of him. I'm disappointed in his, in him." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

Burchett reiterates he hasn't talked to McCarthy since he voted against him. "No, no that was it. That's it. He's got $17 million to work against me. And he's just a — he should have kept his word. I think that just showed what he's about and it's unfortunate." — Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) November 14, 2023

And it’s only Tuesday!