Mars Is Bringing Back Crispy M&M’s Because Of ‘Nearly Daily’ Demands

Ask and ye shall receive… at least if “ye” are a bunch of people willing to pay a ton of money. That might as well be the new marketing cry of food and drink companies around the world, because now that Coca-Cola showed that it was willing to appease our out-of-control cultural sense of nostalgia by bringing back Surge for $15 a case, the doors are wide open for other products to make their returns. Next up is Crispy M&Ms, as a Mars spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that a “nearly daily” demand for the return of the candy that was discontinued nine years ago has caused the candy giant to reconsider and announce a re-launch for January 2015.
According to Mars, people have been making requests via customer service hotline and petitions, as well as the M&M’s Facebook page, although the only posts I saw there were from people complaining about how the bags of M&M’s they bought were either too light or the new pumpkin spice flavor tastes nothing like pumpkin spice. Oh social media, how did we ever complain to major corporations without you?
They never stopped selling these in the UK. Did all of America forget that the crispy part in the middle tastes like dust?
This is America. We eat anything with chocolate surrounding it. You might want to consider dousing Cameron with chocolate near an American tour group, if you need a quick way to get rid of him.
Same here in the Netherlands.
Nothing beats the original.
BRING BACK PRETZEL M&Ms GODDAMMIT!!!
Unless they are still available. In which case, I really don’t buy M&M’s that often.
They still exist. I’ve lived in Europe for the past couple of years and every time I go back over to the States my girlfriend makes sure I bring her the biggest bag of pretzel M&Ms that I can find.
I felt like the pretzel ones were just slightly more solidified crunch ones…. I want a pretzel M&M that is actually a pretzel, dipped in chocolate, covered in candy. ‘Murica
Still waiting on Ecto Cooler America….
This is entirely unnecessary is a world where Pretzel M&Ms exist. Pretzel M&Ms are the best.
OH FUCK YES
Peanut Butter and/or Almonds version for this guy. But I’ll definitely give this a try if I ever see it in the store.