Godzilla Versus Gojira, How 'Gravity' Should Have Ended, And Other Mashups

Good afternoon you princes of Maine, you kings of New England, you stalkers of Scarlett Johansson. Here are all the mashup and parody videos I didn’t get a chance to cover, thrown in your face like you’re Jodie Foster working for the FBI.





In the offing for today:

FIRST VIDEO: Here’s the newest Godzilla trailer‘s audio set to footage from the original Gojira (1954). Even this version still makes me want to see it. [Via CBM] SECOND VIDEO: Skyfall‘s James Bond faces off against The Dark Knight Rises‘ Bane in this After Effects edit by Magnus Rex (with theme music by Adele Dazeem). [Via Screenrant. Thanks to Leanna for sending this in.] THIRD VIDEO: Here’s how Gravity should have ended. (Spoilers, obviously.) [Via The Shiznit] FOURTH VIDEO: Roque Rodriguez made a supercut of every time Jeff Bridges said “Tony” in the first Iron Man movie. Sad to say this might outdo Titanic in unnecessary name repetition. [Via Laughing Squid] Banner picture via Reddit. Such thinking. Much world. Wow. GIFs via Spacehunter M.

SPOILER WARNING.