Godzilla Versus Gojira, How 'Gravity' Should Have Ended, And Other Mashups

03.19.14 4 years ago

Good afternoon you princes of Maine, you kings of New England, you stalkers of Scarlett Johansson. Here are all the mashup and parody videos I didn’t get a chance to cover, thrown in your face like you’re Jodie Foster working for the FBI.

godzilla-extreme-sports-nowiambecomedeath-01a
godzilla-extreme-sports-nowiambecomedeath-01b

In the offing for today:

  1. FIRST VIDEO: Here’s the newest Godzilla trailer‘s audio set to footage from the original Gojira (1954). Even this version still makes me want to see it. [Via CBM]
  2. SECOND VIDEO: Skyfall‘s James Bond faces off against The Dark Knight Rises‘ Bane in this After Effects edit by Magnus Rex (with theme music by Adele Dazeem). [Via Screenrant. Thanks to Leanna for sending this in.]
  3. THIRD VIDEO: Here’s how Gravity should have ended. (Spoilers, obviously.) [Via The Shiznit]
  4. FOURTH VIDEO: Roque Rodriguez made a supercut of every time Jeff Bridges said “Tony” in the first Iron Man movie. Sad to say this might outdo Titanic in unnecessary name repetition. [Via Laughing Squid]
  5. Banner picture via Reddit. Such thinking. Much world. Wow.
  6. GIFs via Spacehunter M.

SPOILER WARNING.

