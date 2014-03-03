'The Matrix' Is Getting A Prequel Trilogy

Aside from a truly awful Super Bowl ad, we haven’t heard much from The Matrix over the last decade. But Warner Brothers is short on franchises, and the Wachowskis have arguably redeemed themselves, so it’s back to the digital well!



Admittedly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this, but hey, we all thought the Wachowskis would be going back to lesbian noir movies after The Matrix Revolutions tanked, and they’ve not only hung on, they’ve arguably thrived against all reason. Speed Racer and Cloud Atlas were bombs, albeit pretty good movies, and Jupiter Ascending looks goofily entertaining, albeit unlikely to be a hit.

Still, they have rent to pay too, and according to Latino Review, the bills have finally piled up enough:

We’ve been told that the Wachowski’s have already started the writing process with early treatments and outlines already turned into the studio…Warner Bros. is desperate for a surefire franchise and will be making a push to have the new Matrix films ready to up against any new Star Wars and Avatar films by 2017.

As fans might remember, there were many “Ones”, who basically rebooted the system and kept the machines in line and oppressing the human race instead of building really tall towers with solar panels on them. So essentially, they could keep telling the same story over and over again and still have it make sense.

And it is credible that Warner Brothers would want a recognizable franchise in the works; we’re still a year away from Batman Vs. Superman and the ensuing Justice League movies will take time to make as well, and WB doesn’t have much beyond that in terms of franchises right now. That said, we really hope they decide to just hand in a sequel, because come on, we all know how this prequel ends: Sexy mud dancing and pretentious monologues.

Via Latino Review