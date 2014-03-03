'The Matrix' Is Getting A Prequel Trilogy

Aside from a truly awful Super Bowl ad, we haven’t heard much from The Matrix over the last decade. But Warner Brothers is short on franchises, and the Wachowskis have arguably redeemed themselves, so it’s back to the digital well!
Admittedly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this, but hey, we all thought the Wachowskis would be going back to lesbian noir movies after The Matrix Revolutions tanked, and they’ve not only hung on, they’ve arguably thrived against all reason. Speed Racer and Cloud Atlas were bombs, albeit pretty good movies, and Jupiter Ascending looks goofily entertaining, albeit unlikely to be a hit.
Still, they have rent to pay too, and according to Latino Review, the bills have finally piled up enough:
We’ve been told that the Wachowski’s have already started the writing process with early treatments and outlines already turned into the studio…Warner Bros. is desperate for a surefire franchise and will be making a push to have the new Matrix films ready to up against any new Star Wars and Avatar films by 2017.
As fans might remember, there were many “Ones”, who basically rebooted the system and kept the machines in line and oppressing the human race instead of building really tall towers with solar panels on them. So essentially, they could keep telling the same story over and over again and still have it make sense.
And it is credible that Warner Brothers would want a recognizable franchise in the works; we’re still a year away from Batman Vs. Superman and the ensuing Justice League movies will take time to make as well, and WB doesn’t have much beyond that in terms of franchises right now. That said, we really hope they decide to just hand in a sequel, because come on, we all know how this prequel ends: Sexy mud dancing and pretentious monologues.
I’m just as excited for this as I am for NBC’s new Heroes miniseries.
(stifles massive yawn)
Hey, remember when you used to have to be in your fifties before stuff like this happened?
I know, man.
I’m going to beat the Christmas rush and sign up for AARP today.
Hopefully they are brushing up on their Grant Morrison again this go around
I came here to curse you out for tarnishing the name of the Matrix series. Then I remember that I was in like, elementary school when all of the films came out, and I really only remember Reloaded. I also had no idea that Revolution excited, or that there were not one, but TWO video games.
But fuck you anyways.
get off my lawn
There is nothing I can do to the series that hasn’t already been done to it.
To be fair, I actually like the latter two movies. They’re bad, but they’re pretty entertaining.
I am going to commit heresy and state I think the first one was overrated. Not terrible but just kind of like Ok (B-).
The original Matrix was (and still is) fucking wicked awesome. Also, the first video game was pretty fucking awesome, too. Then the whole thing went pear-shaped.
Wasn’t this what (at least part of) The Animatrix was for?
So it’ll explain that the “real world” is actually another level of the matrix and the humans are actually tricked into believing they can be free?
I think if they did a trilogy based on the anamatrix’s “Second Reinassance” ( It’s the bloody, apocalyptic robot human war) it would be pretty awesome. Alas I can almost guarantee that’s not what their doing.
So…Caprica then?
the sequels will be coming later, baltimore dan. With Marvel planning on doing yearly installments of spiderman. I’m sure Matrix will become a yearly thing as well. Damn it.
Sony, not Marvel, made that decision.
Have an irking feeling that they are going to do prequels; an origin story as to how humans gave birth to AI and how it rose to power and sent mankind into peril and how the machines took over the world, so as to avoid the repetitive stories of all the “ones” pretty much taking the compromise of rebooting Zion, as explained by the architect in Reloaded. This story arc I could see being decent, and I would probably still see it. But I think it would be cooler to do a story further into the future after Revolution, after Neo and Morpheus and everyone from the first trilogy have passed on, and they could tell a new story of the machines looking to start a new war and the sort of peace treaty being broken. That would be the better story, I think, and what I would rather see…
Terminator basically already gave us that story though. The Matrix origin story isn’t something people have been clamoring for, exactly.
Maybe I’m the only one, but I really liked all three movies. But they were all very different movies, and I think people expected the same thing after the first. I kind of felt the first was an action sci-fi. The second was a straight action kung fu. The last seemed like it was a live action anime. And I liked all of that. I thought they were a blast. I haven’t liked anything the Wachowski siblings have done since, but I’d love to see them go back to this franchise.
I like this perspective. I like Reloaded just fine, but I’ve never been able to get onboard with Revolutions. Maybe I’ll try keeping this “live-action anime” idea in mind next time I watch it.
yea, ur not the only one. i actually like all of then as well. the last one got highly philosophical and metaphysical and i think that was just WAY over most of the general public’s head. pretentious? maybe, but i’d rather watch a movie like that than one that assumes i have no ability to think or reason.
No good can come of this. Reloaded at least had the awesome highway chase sequence, but that’s about the only thing that it had going for it. Revolutions was a horrific mess. I don’t see how the prequel trilogy returns to the awesomeness of the first movie considering the whole One/Jesus Pandora’s box has already been opened.
They could go the route of showing the world before / at the point when the machines first take over. I think that could be interesting.
oh those wise guys… I mean wise men at warner bros…
Not the worst idea. Some good could come of this. I hope they don’t just do an ordinary prequel trilogy with a previous “One.” But something set during the initial fall and subjugation of humanity could be pretty cool. Especially if it was told from the perspective of the machines, with humans as the antagonists. Or some sort of Rashomon thing with each film showing the perspective of a different group. Of course, neither of those would be likely to give WB the kind of blockbusters it wants, so we probably will be getting just some ordinary action fare. Oh well.
Glad to see the “prequel train” in Hollowood is still going strong. No sarcasm here. This means that the “mash-up train” isn’t too far off. I am certain that in my lifetime I WILL see Terminator vs. Robocop. And who knows, maybe they’ll make it so that Robo and Cyberdyne were the prototype to “The Machines” that created The Matrix all along.
Terminator did these films already, plus prequels in general are just boring to me. I know what it leads to, nothing amazing or mind blowing can happen because it has to end with a certain result. Its why the hobbit movies are blowing chunks right now. It would of been a better idea to do a movie about the human race recovering after the matrix freed them and their struggle in wanting to return to the fail reality. insert a lawnmower man style vilain and you got yourself a winner.
false not fail* edit button Uproxx!
“Cloud Atlas wasn’t a bad movie”?! It was awful, it actually made me dislike the book.
the problem with this is Sam Jackson hasn’t aged very well in the 10 years it’s been since the most recent Matrix,
But is it a Gritty prequel? With the kind of Grit that Massholes would appreciate?