Following Mark Zuckerberg‘s bizarre video announcement that Facebook (the company not the actual site) would be changing its name to Meta as its pivots towards taking over the “metaverse,” the reactions started pouring in, but no one could’ve possibly predicted the god-level trolling that came from The Matrix Resurrections.

In a new tweet simply captioned #Meta, The Matrix Resurrections revealed a new poster featuring the iconic red and blue pills from the first movie. However, it’s the message that above those pills that is blowing people’s minds: “Now, based on reveal events.”

The poster is an obvious and expertly timed dig at Zuckerberg’s presentation where he attempted to tout Meta as a revolutionary step forward in the augmented reality sphere. “Today we’re seen as a social media company,” Zuckerberg said during the Thursday announcement. “But in our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people. And the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started.”

Considering The Matrix movies are based on a virtual reality that has enslaved humanity, it makes sense that the heavily-anticipated fourth installment would get in on the trolling, and people freaking loved it.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 12, 2021.

