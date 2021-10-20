Steve Bannon is awfully close to being hunted down by U.S. Marshals. Former president Donald J. Trump’s former Chief Strategist has defied a subpoena to provide documents and answer questions about his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. The committee unanimously voted that he should be held in contempt. The matter now heads to the House, and on Wednesday they held a Rules Committee hearing about what to do next. And during it, two of the legislative body’s Trumpiest members — Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan — did what they do best: acted like total nuisances.

The two representatives — once widely dubbed as Beavis and Butt-Head — were grilled separately during the hearing, though both had the same objective: derail the occasion with far right talking points, false equivalencies, misinformation, and general shoutiness.

Let’s take Gaetz first. Among the many claims he tried to push forward was that no one cares about what Steve Bannon said on his podcast the day before the Capitol siege, when he told listeners to “stap in” for something “very dramatic.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice in sex crimes probe, refers to 1/6 investigation and Steve Bannon’s contempt as “a uniquely Washington obsession.” pic.twitter.com/NOVCnfcIpx — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2021

But members of the House asked him questions anyway. His biggest foe for the day was Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a longtime constitutional scholar and member of the committee. He and Gaetz got into a shouting match, with Raskin eventually telling him that one line he fed him “might work on Steve Bannon’s podcast, but that’s not going to work in the Rules Committee of the United States House of Representatives.”

WATCH: @RepRaskin schools Matt Gaetz, “You know what, that might work on Steve Bannon’s podcast but that’s not gonna work in the Rules Committee of the United States House of Representatives.” pic.twitter.com/mzXwWG09Er — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 20, 2021

Is Matt Gaetz arguing about Congress' authority with a guy who spent a few decades teaching constitutional law? Yeah, he is. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 20, 2021

Raskin also asked him, point blank, if he believed Joe Biden won the 2020 election, which of course he tried to dodge.

Rep Raskin (D-MD), "Do you accept that Joe Biden won the election?" Rep Gaetz (R-FL), "I accept that Joe Biden is the President" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 20, 2021

Rep. Ed Perlumutter, of Colorado, also gave him hell.

Rep. Perlmutter to Jordan and Gaetz: “I’ve never heard such an effort to obfuscate the question .. This Congress is within it’s full rights to demand the truth from Mr. Bannon, to demand that he appear. If he chooses, Mr. Gaetz, to plead the 5th Amend, that’s his prerogative.” pic.twitter.com/xFLRIpsmtb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Jim Jordan tried to draw a false equivalency between an assault on a federal building, inspired by sitting Republican politicians, and nation-wide protests that either got out of hand or were exacerbated by aggressive police.

Rep. Jim McGovern: "You can yell and scream as much as you want, the bottom line is we saw what we saw." Rep. Jim Jordan: "The American people have had it with the double standard. You're allowed to object, we're not." pic.twitter.com/i5swejU0tM — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2021

Jordan also once again tried to claim he had no idea how many times he spoke with a sitting president during arguably the darkest day of his tenure.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who previously said he didn’t know if he spoke with President Trump before, during, or after the 1/6 insurrection: “No, I did not speak to the president during the attack.” pic.twitter.com/42VsgmY0t5 — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2021

Jordan was big mad that subpoenas had been issued for those with connections to the Jan. 6 violence, although maybe he was jealous he hadn’t been summoned (yet).

“The actions of the January 6th committee, I believe, are a complete assault on Americans’ liberty.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is more upset over subpoenas than an actual attempted insurrection pic.twitter.com/tokAnppHwa — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2021

Raskin also grilled Jordan.

Rep. Jim Jordan: "I was going to elaborate on the answer when you cut me off to ask me the question again." Rep. Jamie Raskin: "Well continue Mr. Jordan, because everybody's always violating your rights." pic.twitter.com/DS3qOcmFZu — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2021

Eventually Rep. Norma Torres, of California, dropped some excellent shade on both Gaetz and Jordan, referencing both of their biggest ongoing scandals, which each involve sexual misconduct.

With Gaetz and Jordan showing up to try and disrupt the hearing, Rep. Torres throws greatest shade ever at them: “This is not about somebody paying to have sex with a young girl, or somebody not protecting people that are under their jurisdiction. This is about our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/kBramkbrTI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2021

Both congressmen have a habit of derailing hearings, but some argued it was clear that by opening themselves up to questioning, they were both in over their heads.

Something tells me Jordan and Gaetz may not have anticipated that their appearance at today's hearing would be not just a chance for them to defend Trump, but also an opportunity for Dems to grill them on their own turf. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 20, 2021

But of course, their antics on Wednesday were why they weren’t part of the committee.

holy fucking shit, this is exactly why sex trafficking party boy Matt Gaetz and shouty half-dressed degenerate wrestling coach Jim Jordan were kept off the January 6 Commission in the first place — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 20, 2021

The House will vote on Thursday whether or not to hold Bannon in criminal contempt. In the meantime, Gaetz may join him, albeit possibly in a different prison.