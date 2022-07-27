In 2000, President Bill Clinton signed the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act into law. The federal statute, which provided protections for undocumented immigrants who were victims of human trafficking, has been readily renewed by every president since, from Bush to Obama to Trump—political affiliation be damned. Because what sort of monster would be against helping victims of severe abuse? Well, on Tuesday, we found out the answer to that question.

20 Republicans vote against Support For Human Trafficking Victims pic.twitter.com/PnKGMsVKWu — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2022

As Insider notes, the statute’s renewal—known as The Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022—passed the House by an overwhelming majority of 401 to 20. Yet 20 Republicans had the temerity to vote against an anti-trafficking law, including Matt Gaetz. What makes this so noteworthy? Well, as you likely remember, Gaetz is currently under investigation for ties to a sex trafficking ring (and reportedly proudly keeps an article about his alleged misdeeds that Trump autographed in his office). While Gaetz has repeatedly denied all the allegations, one might think the best way to get people to believe that you are not guilty of these charges is to side with the victims of the very crime you’re being accused of. But nope, the Florida congressman—who Twitter recently nicknamed #RapeyMcForehead—couldn’t even bring himself to do that. Which does beg a lot of questions.

Insider did reach out to Gaetz to ask about the reasoning behind his “no” vote, but has yet to receive a response. Gaetz has not yet been officially charged with any crime.

(Via Insider)