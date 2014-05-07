Meanest Cat Ever Named Bon Jovi Is NOT Taking Its Owner’s Crap

Two things to take away here: This cat is named Bon Jovi, which — if someone named me Bon F*cking Jovi — would probably make me mighty pissed off all the time too. Second, this guy is really not a very good cat owner. Clearly this cat has some serious social and behavioral issues which need addressing, and instead of doing anything about it all he does is provoke the cat and shove a camera into its face.
Somebody needs to call that dude with the tattoos and space hero name to the scene with his guitar box of cat toys to fix this situation, STAT.
What an asshole. The owner, not that awesome cat.
Bud, just what have you done to make your cat so miserable? He’d be better off with a new home.
What a pussy
I fuckin hate cats, so I laughed. But yea that kid is awful.
Is he abusing that cat or something? Must be a reason it hates him so much.
Cats don’t need a reason for anything.
Let’s all judge this human being using only the 90 seconds of video we have available.
Because that’s what we all deserve.
I really don’t see the problem with the owner. I’ve had cats before that are just shitty. You can be as nice and patient with them as possible, and they’ll always be little assholes. So considering his only two options are basically give it up to be put down or make the best out of it by goofing on it, I don’t see the problem.
It’s odd that these days people are the only possible reason for a nasty animal. Some animals are just mean.
Some animals are just jerks:
[www.youtube.com]
“Clearly this cat has some serious social and behavioral issues which need addressing,”
Is this something that people actually do? Sometimes you just get a f*cked up cat.
This cat is nothing. I house sat a cat once that was possessed by Satan himself. Asshole still gives me nightmares.