Meanest Cat Ever Named Bon Jovi Is NOT Taking Its Owner’s Crap

News & Culture Writer
05.07.14 12 Comments

Two things to take away here: This cat is named Bon Jovi, which — if someone named me Bon F*cking Jovi — would probably make me mighty pissed off all the time too. Second, this guy is really not a very good cat owner. Clearly this cat has some serious social and behavioral issues which need addressing, and instead of doing anything about it all he does is provoke the cat and shove a camera into its face.

Somebody needs to call that dude with the tattoos and space hero name to the scene with his guitar box of cat toys to fix this situation, STAT.

