Meet The Man Who Has Been Suffering From One Hundred Orgasms A Day For Years

You’ve met the woman who has fifty orgasms a day, now meet the man who suffers from double that. Because men still get off twice as much as women do, even among people who have chronic orgasms. Thirty-seven-year-old Dale Decker of Wisconsin has gone public about his debilitating condition that has left him home-bound and unable to work. Two years ago Decker developed Persistent Genital Arousal Syndrome as the result of a slipped disc, which occurred when he was getting out of a chair. He experienced five orgasms just on the way to the hospital and has been having them ever since.

Apparently the trauma to the pelvic nerves from the slipped disc triggered hypersensitivity in his nether regions, and as of yet doctors are unable to cure Decker.

He said: ‘Imagine being on your knees at your father’s funeral beside his casket – saying goodbye to him and then you have nine orgasms right there. While your whole family is standing behind you. It makes you never want to have another orgasm for as long as you live. ‘There’s nothing pleasurable about it because even though it might feel physically good – you’re completely disgusted by what’s going on.’ He added: ‘If you’re in public, if you’re in front of kids – it’s disgusting and it can break you real fast.

Thanks to my amazing mathematical prowess, I figured out that 100 orgasms a day boils down to an orgasm every 14.4 minutes. This story is actually pretty sad as the poor man’s life has basically been ruined from this affliction. Not only can he and his wife no longer have sex, but they now even sleep in separate beds.

Still … If I lived five lifetimes I’d never find a better use for this GIF, so please enjoy while I go check out real estate in Hell.

(Via The Daily Mail)