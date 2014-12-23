Meet The Man Who Woke Up From A Coma Speaking French And Thinking He Was Matthew McConaughey

Rory Curtis is one lucky fellow. The 25-year-old found himself in a horrible car accident that left him clinging to life in a local hospital in Birmingham, England. Firefighters struggled to free him for nearly 40 minutes while his brain hemorrhaged and his mind drifted into a coma. He stayed there for six days before waking up and giving the nurses quite the shock: He thought he was Matthew McConaughey. From Metro:

‘In my head I thought I was Matthew McConaughey. “When I went to the toilet I went to look in the mirror and I was shocked because I didn’t look like him, I didn’t know what I was looking at Then slowly over time it eventually clicked and I thought ‘he is an actor, what am I on about?..’ But at times I was in hospital thinking I can’t wait to get out of here and back to filming movies. I was convinced I was him and that I had his good looks as well – I know it was hopeful thinking really.”

That wasn’t the only weird outcome for the young barber, he was also speaking French and having a conversation with another nurse:

‘I don’t remember coming round but my family said one of the nurses was from Africa and spoke French and I was having conversations with her. ‘I was just casually chatting away about how I was feeling in this perfect French accent. ‘My mum and dad were stunned when they got to hospital and the nurse asked them what side of the family was French. ‘And then I was sitting there spouting a foreign language from my hospital bed acting all French in their sort of arrogant yet sophisticated way. It wasn’t me at all.

Curtis is luckily back to normal and working at his aunt’s salon after the ordeal. It took some surgery, rehab, and an experimental drug to get him back home after only two months, but at least he’s well. He can tell his story and laugh about it. I bet I know someone who approves:

