Former The View co-host Meghan McCain has revealed that her family recently caught COVID, and she’s fuming mad at Joe Biden for failing to live up to his campaign promise of “shutting down the virus” as well as dropping the ball on making at-home testing more available. In McCain’s latest column for the Daily Mail, where she now works after leaving the ABC talk show, she details her struggle with finding rapid tests despite living “15 minutes away from the White House.” McCain also swats down the media characterization of the latest variant as mild. The conservative firebrand claims she’s still experiencing a loss of taste and smell as well as “post-COVID depression.”

As for Biden, McCain blasts the current president for being way too slow to react to the ongoing pandemic. “I didn’t vote for the man (or Trump) but I had higher hopes for a better preparedness for the country and the fight to at least mitigate Covid more than a year into the Biden administration,” McCain writes:

Roughly 446,197 Americans have died of Covid-19 since Biden’s inauguration. More Americans have died in 2021 of Covid-19 (while Biden has been president) than in 2020 (while Trump was president). It was easy for the media to — rightfully — blame Trump for the bungling of the early Covid-19 response, but Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration gets the blame now.

McCain, a lifelong Republican, fails to mention her party’s involvement for current conditions outside of admitting Trump’s failures. Conservatives are more likely to be anti-vaccine, anti-mask, and basically, anti-any COVID restrictions whatsoever. McCain also attacks Biden for believing in the “left’s propaganda that America’s greatest days are behind her” and claims that someone will show up and provide better leadership. As for who that person is, McCain never says, but if she’s hoping a Republican would’ve done better on testing, again, she’s ignoring the realities of her own party.

While Omicron cases surged across the country, Governor Ron DeSantis, who is shaping up to be the 2024 GOP candidate for president, let one million rapid tests expire in his state because he wants to erase the “testing psychology” that people should get tested. Conveniently, Meghan never addresses how that ideology would’ve eased her predicament of not being able to find COVID tests.

(Via Daily Mail)