Meghan McCain recently began her new Fox News job, which involves her saying nonsensical things in a different venue than where we last saw her. That’d be The View, which is reportedly having a heck of a time filling McCain’s spot because (apparently) no one who’s qualified for the gig wants to take it. Staffing in general, of course, is a huge problem across swaths of industries at this time, but in the case of The View, they’re trying to fill the panel’s conservative chair. In other words, they need someone who either has very tough skin or doesn’t care what people say in response to their views.

For the past handful of months (since McCain’s departure), the show has rotated through co-guest hosts while producers seemed to be taking their time in deciding upon a permanent replacement. According to Politico, the gig was offered to a Fox News contributor (Kat Timpf), who rejected the offer for multiple reasons:

Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian KAT TIMPF, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox. Timpf declined to comment to Playbook. Others have said that the show has a responsibility to fill the conservative chair with a strong Republican co-host ahead of the midterms if they are going to be a credible political talk show.

Further, Politico reports that the process is growing messier than expected with producers wanting “a unicorn” (according to an ex-The View staffer) and “someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.” That’s a tough bill to fill, especially since McCain declared that she quit the talk show because it was a “toxic work environment.” Regardless, a The View spokesperson told Politico that “[o]ur plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person” for the role. That representative added that more guest co-hosts are on the way, so yep, it sound like no one truly knows anything yet.

