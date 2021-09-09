After spending the better part of 2021 dominating The View with shouting matches and bizarre space-princess hairstyles, Meghan McCain left the daytime talk show at the end of its 24th season, capping off a four-year run. Since then, McCain has been a constant presence on Twitter, despite promising to delete her account on her last day at The View, and now, it seems her penchant for rants has landed her a new gig as a columnist for The Daily Mail.

The UK publication announced McCain’s hiring on Thursday with an official statement:

‘It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut. ‘I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe,’ Meghan said on Thursday.

McCain also shared the news on Twitter where she slipped in some more shade at her old employer, but this time, by more pointedly alluding to censorship.

“Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics,” McCain tweeted. “I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail – I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space.”

Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail – I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space. Thank you for this opportunity Martin Clarke! https://t.co/N1BXXO1g23 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2021

McCain’s new job arrives just three days into The View’s 25th season, which has repeatedly trended on social media thanks to viewers praising the show’s calmer, more chill vibes now that the conservative co-host is gone. Although, we’d be lying if we said we won’t miss Whoopi Goldberg’s facial reactions to McCain’s rants. Just pure gold, every time.

