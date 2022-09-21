What was Melania Trump‘s defining moment as the first lady? Was it her “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” jacket? Or her “evisceration” of the White House rose garden? Or maybe it was time she was caught on a secret recording being haughty about media questions about migrant children (“They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break”) and complaining about Christmas (“Who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”). Trump would like to set the record straight about that last thing. Not about the migrant children remarks (again, we know her thoughts there), but her hatred of Christmas.

“While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” she said in a statement to right-wing outlet Breitbart. “I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

It doesn’t have to be “profoundly serious.” Just watch The Muppet Christmas Carol, jeez.

Trump’s statement comes after she announced a line of “American” Christmas ornaments (and an NFT collection), which I’m sure is just a coincidence. “PATHETIC! Melania Trump needs to attack ME to sell Christmas ornament NFT’s. What is Melania worried about? She can’t sell ornaments on her own?” Melania’s former senior advisor Wolkoff tweeted. “What’s the next attack against me? When she tries to sell lightweight jackets that say I DON’T REALLY CARE! DO YOU?”

PATHETIC!

One of the ornaments reads “BE BEST.” There was another one that said “DO BETTER” but Melania gave it to her husband.

