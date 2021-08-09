One of Melania Trump’s few accomplishments as first lady, other than upsetting a lot of people with her “I Really Don’t Care” jacket, was her renovation to the White House’s Rose Garden. This also upset a lot of people, including historian Michael Bechloss, who tweeted, “Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear.”

The official “Office of Melania Trump” Twitter account (which should not be confused with Melania’s personal account and its haunting banner image) replied to Bechloss over the weekend. “@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” the tweet reads, along with a photo of the superspreader garden:

The Trump White House revealed the newly renovated Rose Garden, which was spearheaded by the then-first lady, last August… A petition surfaced in April, which has received more than 80,000 signatures, calling for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to reverse the changes to the Rose Garden. “We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to [former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s] original design,” the Change.org petition said.

Trump won’t find much sympathy on Twitter:

The official Twitter account of Melania Trump is now feuding with a presidential historian over the murder of what was once the Rose Garden. https://t.co/72QZLhoXrS — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 8, 2021

Melania's shot cherry-picks a vantage point from behind a tree that's not part of the side garden. Why? Because in a false equivalence, its "borrowed" foliage appears to substitute for the rows of cherry trees that were destroyed, and inflates the ratio of plants to structures. pic.twitter.com/8wY2UY8jxL — Office of Monty Boa (@MontyBoa99) August 8, 2021

Melania Trump, who was petty pushing racist birtherism, petty shunning Jill Biden from the WH, petty wearing her ‘I don’t really care do u’ jacket to kids in cages, petty claiming to be the most bullied person in the world – turns out is petty defending her butchered rose garden. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) August 8, 2021

In case you were wondering what Melanie’s office does… https://t.co/7eqCWuTC1L — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) August 8, 2021

Wait, she still has an office? What does it do? https://t.co/uT0MJad1cq — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 8, 2021

You desecrated Rose Garden in same way your husband desecrated Constitution, defiled office of President, tried to destroy American democracy & the way you disgraced role of First Lady. Didn't you wear a jacket that said "I really don't care" when you visited hurricane victims? https://t.co/53uIGz6aTl — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) August 8, 2021

Grim reapers, both Melania and her sick husband. Like autocrats everywhere, they sought to erase history and rewrite it with their filthy hands and self-serving designs https://t.co/vlIjJ1o3Pg — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 8, 2021

Now Melania Trump is issuing statements from her UNVERIFIED Twitter account to the American people. Reality check- no one cares what Melania Trump thinks, who accomplished nothing as First Lady, and was complicit in the many crimes committed by her husband. pic.twitter.com/REmOEfQiov — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 9, 2021

