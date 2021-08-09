Getty Image
Melania Trump Is Being Mocked For Picking A Fight With A Historian Over Her ‘Evisceration’ Of The White House Rose Garden

One of Melania Trump’s few accomplishments as first lady, other than upsetting a lot of people with her “I Really Don’t Care” jacket, was her renovation to the White House’s Rose Garden. This also upset a lot of people, including historian Michael Bechloss, who tweeted, “Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear.”

The official “Office of Melania Trump” Twitter account (which should not be confused with Melania’s personal account and its haunting banner image) replied to Bechloss over the weekend. “@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” the tweet reads, along with a photo of the superspreader garden:

The Trump White House revealed the newly renovated Rose Garden, which was spearheaded by the then-first lady, last August… A petition surfaced in April, which has received more than 80,000 signatures, calling for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff to reverse the changes to the Rose Garden. “We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to [former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s] original design,” the Change.org petition said.

(Via the Hill)

