Getty Image

On Thursday, Melania Trump made an unplanned, two-hour visit to the Texas border, where detained migrant children have been separated from their families and confined within cages due to decisions made by President Trump’s administration. After massive public outcry in the wake of the zero-tolerance policy, which led Trump’s hand to sign an executive order halting the practice, having the first lady pay a visit sends as good of a message as any.

Except for the jacket she wore while departing for the trip, which arguably showed the worst possible message.

When people across the country our pouring out their hearts (and wallets) at the plight of thousands of these kids stranded at the border, wearing an item of clothing that boldly states “I DON’T REALLY CARE” is tone deaf, at best. Mrs. Trump was similarly criticized for wearing stiletto heels to visit flood victims, and here we are.

After outrage began circulating online, Ms. Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was asked if the intent of first lady’s jacket was to send a message. “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Grisham replied. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on.”