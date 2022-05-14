Perhaps had she been married to another president, Melania Trump would have regularly graced magazine covers as a beloved First Lady. Unfortunately she’s married to Donald Trump, a chaotic and deeply unpopular world leader who still won’t publicly admit he lost re-election. Surely there are worse indignities than never being on the cover of Vogue, but clearly the snub still gets to her.

In first interview since leaving the WH, Melania is asked, “With your business background, and your fashion background, and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue?”

A – “They’re biased .. I had much more important things to do .. in the WH than be on the cover of Vogue.” pic.twitter.com/OPENMbpcl5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2022

In a fawning interview with Fox News — her first since her husband’s one-term presidency ended in violence and disgrace — reporter Pete Hegseth played into her sense of victimization, asking how she weathered “the constant criticism” for four long years, and how that was only exacerbated by her being ignored by fashion magazines.

“Take Vogue, for example: Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Jill Biden’s on the cover,” Hegseth told her. “Kamala Harris is on the cover before she’s even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle [Obama] was on the cover three times. Yet with your business background and your fashion background and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue. Why the double standard?”

“They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it,” Melania replied. Besides, she was busy. “It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do — and I did in the White House — than being on the cover of Vogue.”

During her stint as First Lady, Melania largely laid low. She rocked interesting fashion choices. She designed nightmarish holiday decorations. She launched an anti-bullying campaign, which seemed a touch oblivious. When her husband’s supporters rampaged through the Capitol building, she reportedly didn’t care. Maybe if Vanity Fair had given her the cover, maybe she would have.

(Via Newsweek)