Ah, it’s that time of year again, Christmas season at the White House — not “holiday season” because President Donald Trump has let everyone know how he feels about that. As is White House tradition, the first lady selects the annual Christmas tree and decorations, and this year was no different. For the second year into her husband’s term in office, the presidential holiday decorations were selected by Melania Trump and unveiled in an official White House video.

The first lady likewise tweeted photos of the festive display:

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

And also for the second year in a row, Melania’s, shall we say, unusual taste in decor is largely being mocked online. This year’s decorations prominently feature the slogan for Ms. Trump’s ironic anti-bullying campaign on ornaments and in a wreath made out of pencils, among the glittering display. There’s also some tall red trees that not-so-subtly resemble characters from a certain dystopian Hulu series that may or may not reflect disturbing authoritarian rhetoric that her president has floated during his time in office.

So between the Handmaid’s Tale trees, noticeable absence of the Donald, and everything else, people are making some pointed observations on Twitter.