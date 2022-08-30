Basically anyone who has an internet subscription can learn what Donald Trump is thinking about these days. Though he’s still banned from Twitter, he’s blasting content out to anyone who will follow at his own social media platform and generally spamming inboxes with press releases about all the ways in which the world has wronged him. As anyone who has stolen classified documents from the US federal government can tell you, life is very hard when you can’t trust.

Trump’s wife, Melania, however, has not said much about the raid of Mar-a-Lago in its aftermath. Which is curious because, according to Trump, his wife was also targeted in the raid by FBI agents. As Trump detailed on Truth Social on Tuesday, FBI agents “rummaged through” her clothing and personal items during the raid.

“Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

As CNN reported, the former president and first lady have separate bedrooms at the sprawling residence:

He was much angrier — exclamation-point angry — than Melania Trump, according to five people who spoke to CNN about Melania Trump’s recent activities under the condition of anonymity to protect personal and professional relationships. “She cared, but not like he cared,” said a person familiar with the former first lady’s response. “It annoyed her,” said another person of the search, who noted it was the invasion of her privacy that prompted her to get upset — not the nature of the investigation that sparked the search, or what it meant, or might possibly come to mean, legally, for her husband.

According to the report, the FBI warrant allowed agents to search “any space the former president frequents,” but the two bedrooms are just down the hall from each other. And the full story at CNN is certainly worth a look if you’re interested in Trump’s NFTs, which are pretty clearly a grift in its own right.

One NFT in the latter collection — each of which cost $50 — is of the former first couple with a digitally waving American flag and Mt. Rushmore in the background; another, the “45 First Lady NFT,” features Melania Trump and Donald Trump wearing tuxedoes, an official photograph from their time at the White House, used as their 2020 holiday card. Though profits of USA Memorabilia NFTs are not publicly available — and attempts by CNN to obtain that information from the company were unsuccessful — the former first lady continues to promote the sales via social media.

Good luck to both with the NFTs and, you know, the FBI investigation into potentially serious wrongdoings.

[via CNN]