Following Friday’s release of the heavily-redacted affidavit that sparked the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump immediately launched into spin mode and actually tried to say that the unsealed document actually looks great for him because there’s no mention of him having nuclear secrets. Which is true because, again, the whole thing is heavily redacted. A fact that is clearly visible with our own eyes, and also, Trump emphasizing it with three exclamation points in his reaction to the affidavit’s release on Truth Social.

Trump also made it a point to mention Barack Obama in an attack on Judge Bruce Reinhart even though he was appointed to the federal judiciary by, you’ll never believe this, Donald Trump. Via Mediaite:

Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a social platform that’s not owned by Trump, the unsealed affidavit immediately started trending following its release. Despite large portions of it being redacted, what was available to see did not bode well for the former president. There appear to be several mentions of foreign agents and an entire page of witnesses who have already cooperated with the investigation.

You can see some of the reactions below, and the consensus is pretty clear. All of this looks very bad for Trump:

We have never — ever — seen anything close to this from any President or ex-President in American history. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 26, 2022

Trump actually wrote on this stuff, directly implicating himself. #Affidavit pic.twitter.com/bUn1wUy7ob — VOTE 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@CommittoVote) August 26, 2022

This looks really, really, bad. Our National Security is at risk, as well as our sources, methods, &that of our allies. We may not know the damage for years. trump belongs in prison. His motivation is always personal. For whatever gains, rewards, or revenge. #Affidavit #LockHimUp — sotacita (@sotacita) August 26, 2022

#FoxNews has moved from the release of the #Affidavit to VA Governor Glenn Youngkin talking about Woke Teacher Training. You know, the important news on #AffidavitDay. The #MAGAmeltdown is real and unfolding in real time. #magatears flowing freely on fair and balanced Fox News pic.twitter.com/3yp6wYPpNG — Mark DuPuis (@Markd3211) August 26, 2022

Trump Mar-A-Lago #Affidavit

92 MARKED SECRET

AND 25 MARKED TOP SECRET

SITTING IN HIS F’ING BEACH CLUB HOUSE

WITH A TUNNEL TO THE BEACH

CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS SH*T?

WHY IS HIS ASS NOT IN JAIL YET?!! pic.twitter.com/jNqWnAS3OH — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) August 26, 2022

The extent of what has been compromised in our intelligence gathering capabilities is going to be staggering https://t.co/kaMfvKeNZS — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 26, 2022

This is how low Republicans will go to defend Donald Trump: pretend it’s OK for him to declassify the names of America’s spies, moles, and sources in counties that wish us harm. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 26, 2022

Trump stole documents marked NOFORN (not for release to foreign nationals). If Obama… nvm. #Affidavit | #MarALago pic.twitter.com/feguIJO07P — Zande 🇨🇩 (@KingZairois) August 26, 2022

There is an entire page redacted of witness names who testified against TFG for his stealing of classified documents. AN. ENTIRE. PAGE. 😅 #Affidavit — Pamela Walker she/her/we 🇺🇸🌻 (@pamelarwalker) August 26, 2022

Trump was stupid to request the affidavit be unsealed… it is out with a large amount not redacted and it ALL makes Trump look guilty as hell!!! Some of the documents were marked "Not To Be Seen By Foreign Nationals" why the heck were those there????? #Affidavit #Trump #Unseal — WA Marts Activists (@wamartsactivist) August 26, 2022

Is Trump a spy? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) August 26, 2022

This immediately leaps off the page:

“Gov’t is conducting a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION concerning IMPROPER REMOVAL & STORAGE of CLASSIFIED INFO in UNAUTHORIZED spaces, as well as the UNLAWFUL CONCEALMENT REMOVAL of gov’t records!”

ARREST TRUMP! @MSNBC #Affidavit https://t.co/LwkKST2Hxv — Barbara Patterson (@patte151) August 26, 2022

My favorite line in the affidavit:

"…the items and information to be seized are relevant to an ongoing investigation and the FBI has not yet identified all potential criminal confederates nor located all evidence related to its investigation."

Stay tuned folks!😀 #Affidavit — She_Persisted 🇺🇦 (@Impeach_Cheeto) August 26, 2022

(Via Mediaite)