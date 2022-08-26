Donald Trump
Getty Image
Viral

Trump Actually Tried To Spin The Mar-A-Lago Affidavit As A Win Because It Doesn’t Mention ‘Nuclear’ Secrets (But It Has Plenty Of Other Bad Stuff)

by: Twitter

Following Friday’s release of the heavily-redacted affidavit that sparked the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump immediately launched into spin mode and actually tried to say that the unsealed document actually looks great for him because there’s no mention of him having nuclear secrets. Which is true because, again, the whole thing is heavily redacted. A fact that is clearly visible with our own eyes, and also, Trump emphasizing it with three exclamation points in his reaction to the affidavit’s release on Truth Social.

Trump also made it a point to mention Barack Obama in an attack on Judge Bruce Reinhart even though he was appointed to the federal judiciary by, you’ll never believe this, Donald Trump. Via Mediaite:

Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on “Nuclear,” a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover – WE GAVE THEM MUCH. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!

Meanwhile, on Twitter, a social platform that’s not owned by Trump, the unsealed affidavit immediately started trending following its release. Despite large portions of it being redacted, what was available to see did not bode well for the former president. There appear to be several mentions of foreign agents and an entire page of witnesses who have already cooperated with the investigation.

You can see some of the reactions below, and the consensus is pretty clear. All of this looks very bad for Trump:

(Via Mediaite)

×