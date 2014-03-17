Meme Watch: Tech Support Gandalf Is The Only Installation Wizard You Need

If you think the above image, featuring (pretend movie wizard and certified internet wizard) Ian McKellen tooling around on a MacBook in full Gandalf garb, is ripe for the usual internet treatment, you are correct. It was posted to Reddit on Sunday (title: “Gandalf checks his emails (behind the scenes in the set of the Hobbit)”) and has already racked up an impressive variety of captions, memes, Photoshops, and the rest.

The meme doesn’t have an official name, but “Tech Support Gandalf” is by far the best of the titles being thrown around. So here are the best “Tech Support Gandalf” images, captions, Photoshops, and more.

