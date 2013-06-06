‘Metal Gear Solid V’: Kiefer Sutherland Will Be A Snake

#Video Games
Senior Contributor
06.06.13

As revealed by the Pre E-3 briefing delivered by Konami, Keifer Sutherland joins the Metal Gear franchise as a Snake. Specifically, he’ll be Naked Snake, which is neither a porn star name nor a role that requires constant nudity, although considering he becomes Big Boss, you kind of have to question who does the naming around here.

Sutherland is probably best known for having a truly ridiculous number of middle names and also for playing some guy who can take a dump really quickly on 24. This also will mark the first time screenwriter David Hayter doesn’t play a Snake in the game. Of course, there’s no way Konami would burn that bridge with a fan favorite, right?

And surely they informed him before doing this, right?

Oh. Well, then.

Also of note was that Kojima talked about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid games. He noted that he was counting on facial expressions more than dialogue, which has probably led to a collective sigh of relief for everybody who didn’t enjoy the lengthy cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid 4, and that he believes an open world design will create more “tension”. What, precisely, that means is an open question, but we’ll find out sooner or later, we’re sure: Konami neglected to include a release date for either The Phantom Pain or Ground Zeroes.

