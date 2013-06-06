‘Metal Gear Solid V’: Kiefer Sutherland Will Be A Snake

As revealed by the Pre E-3 briefing delivered by Konami, Keifer Sutherland joins the Metal Gear franchise as a Snake. Specifically, he’ll be Naked Snake, which is neither a porn star name nor a role that requires constant nudity, although considering he becomes Big Boss, you kind of have to question who does the naming around here.
Sutherland is probably best known for having a truly ridiculous number of middle names and also for playing some guy who can take a dump really quickly on 24. This also will mark the first time screenwriter David Hayter doesn’t play a Snake in the game. Of course, there’s no way Konami would burn that bridge with a fan favorite, right?
Ah well,Can’t fault @realkieferGreat actor, good man.The game will probably still be excellent.Like New Coke!
— David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) June 6, 2013
And surely they informed him before doing this, right?
To my beloved Tweeps,I can’t thank you enough for all your support.Getting fired was never so heartwarming.You all rock,DH
— David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) June 6, 2013
Oh. Well, then.
Also of note was that Kojima talked about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid games. He noted that he was counting on facial expressions more than dialogue, which has probably led to a collective sigh of relief for everybody who didn’t enjoy the lengthy cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid 4, and that he believes an open world design will create more “tension”. What, precisely, that means is an open question, but we’ll find out sooner or later, we’re sure: Konami neglected to include a release date for either The Phantom Pain or Ground Zeroes.
Sounds like with all the facial motion capture they’re doing with this one they weren’t confident in David Hayter being an emotive enough actor. Sad as it is to see Hayter go, we’re entering an era of game makers requiring real actors to pull of their visions.
I’ve got to question using facial capture, myself, but you’ve got a point.
Oh come on, he was great in The Guyver 2. Didn’t have as much acting range as Mark Hamil’s mustache in the first movie, but still.
It’s a long con. Hayter will be playing Solid. Kojima cannot turn down a chance to have Naked and Solid interact.
Oh come on, it’s not like Kojima would make up an entire game student led by an insane Swede cosplaying as the Unknown Soldier just to screw with f-
OK, maybe you’ve got a point.
While I totally agree with you Derek, imagine how much Kojima screwed himself if its true. He has spent so long bullshitting people that anything straight forward thing he says now will be deconstructed to hell.
Kojima lfeeds off of fan misdirection. He will never give fans the ol’ straight forward just out of principal. It’s one of the things that makes him so awesome, and why it’s almost as much fun to follow the development of his games as it is to actually play them.
Yeah, I know. Originally this was going to be full of bad jokes about his not being the real Snake, but I ran out of time.
I am still not convinced with Kojima’s legendary love of swervy bullshit that this is not all a huge prank and halfway through the game Solid Snake appears voiced by Hayter.
This.
It’s almost guaranteed. And props to Hayter for playing along with it so perfectly if true.
How dare you guys give me hope. That’s not very nice.
“I’ve never bought a Metal Gear game, but the voice of Kiefer Sutherland? SOLD!” said nobody ever.
But no really, are they just trolling? Because I just don’t see any logic to this move. There’s no way hiring Sutherland saved them money and any possible increase in sales would be marginal at best. Are 24 fans going to rush out and preorder over this? Are there any young enough to play video games? Seems like all it does is piss off die hard Metal Gear fans. Hell I’m barely a casual fan and I’m irritated- Sutherland always sounds like he needs to blow his nose. As if the hours and hours of MGS dialogue wasn’t hard enough to pay attention to already, now I gotta listen to his nasally ramblings? Count me out.
It’s still a better idea than Raiden though.
I think Birch has it nailed, and honestly, while I don’t think he’ll move copies the famous name doesn’t hurt with the advertising.
David Hayter is a master, and his voice will be sorely missed. Though Kiefer isn’t a terrible replacement.
How David and I feel about this: [0-media-cdn.foolz.us]
Next thing you’re going to tell me is that someone is going to possibly to be a better Joker than Mark Hamill.
SACRILEGE!
::Heath Ledger’s hologram raises an eyebrow::
Ground Zeroes is the prologue campaign to The Phantom Pain. Together they make up Metal Gear Solid V.
That’s what I thought, but if you look up official literature, Ground Zeroes is apparently going to be its own separate game.