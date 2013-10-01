QoTD: Michael Jordan Vs. Kobe/LeBron One-On-One?

Michael Jordan faced regular criticism as a company man but never held back on his thoughts on the game. An AP reporter recently asked MJ how a game of one-on-one between Jordan in his prime versus LeBron or Kobe would fare. His response?
“I don’t think I would lose…Other than to Kobe Bryant because he steals all of my moves.” Kobe responded by citing the “domino effect.”
Domino effect. I stole some of his..this generation stole some of mine #thecycle
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) October 1, 2013
Let’s get back on track. Who wins a game of one-on-one between MJ and NorBel or MJ and Ko-Bean? The debate is standard fare for barbershop shouting matches so let’s replicate the ruckus here. TSS’ resident basketball nerds must be out in full force for this one.
Photo: BR
didn’t even read the post…
KOBE>
…Nay.
Jordan in his prime for sure.
MJ all day…every day.
I ain’t no b ball hardcore enthusiast but I would imagine Jordan in his prime would be too smooth & smart to one up these 2 by being able to study them as they play, pick on their weaknesses & frustrate them enough to take the win.
jordan beats lebron
lebron beats kobe
kobe beats up pau gasol after the game.
i respect kobe, but only to a certain extent. i was there thru the jordan yrs, the kobe yrs, and the bron yrs. some ppl be forgetting how jordan really mastered this shit and its very comparable to that of lebron james.
This.
Pretty much it. I haven’t watched LeBron play as I did Jordan but LeBron got the handles too?
Kobe is 0-4 in NBA fights/altercations. *I revisit the Chris Childs incident* I see him losing that fight to Pau too simply cuz I see Marc jumping in to ensure the W
Jordan isn’t very comparable to Lebron. Their style of game is totally different. Lebron still lacks so much that Jordan had namely that killer instict. Kobe compares better obviously because he “stole all of MJ’s moves”.
@double clutch. do u watch the nba games on tv? when u see a heat game, and the analyst talk about lebrons stats for any given year, or stretch of games, or career, or playoff stats, or finals stats or watever groups of stats. everytime the show his stats, its always only 3 ppl in nba history in those groups. its usually lebron, mike, and oscar robertson.
so yes comparable, very comparable.
If Kobe and Jordan were in their prime (We’re witnessing Lebron’s prime):
Jordan beats Lebron and Lebron beats Kobe. I really wanna know how Kobe is going to be able to defend Lebron. Lebron can defend Kobe.
Jordan just can’t be guarded. Period. I was young during the Jordan era, but all the videos I seen. Shieeeeettttttt…
+1, I dont see Kobe defending LeBron, might have to give Kobe a power-up aka phone a friend lol
Did yall already forget this years all star game where Kobe locked up in-his-prime Lebron? Kobe is damn near unstoppable when driven, he can stop Lebron.
Nah Nez, I haven’t seen it but I’m just going off a picture in my mind so disregard me…cheeky shot at Kobe lol
NEZ, its unfair to judge a competition on a “all-star” game kobe is the only player (besides some reserves) that takes it serious..rest if em are trying to have fun while not getting injured.
@blaze i’m saying Kobe can do it
@Neztradamus, calm down youngin reality and nba2k are two different entities
Kobe on that all star game seemed like the over zealous new guy to a weekly pick up game. He thought it was the finals. But I also just cant stand em
[m.espn.go.com]
Lebron could not beat Kobe. One on one is Kobe’s game. He’s a far better shooter than lebron and is far more mentally tough. In china they asked Kobe that same question and he child pleased them with a classic answer. Kobe beat Bryan shaw one on one when he was in 6th grade
thats real talk kobe murked lebron at the allstar game. it was right after jordan sized kobe and bron up last time it fired him up.
You guys serious? Lebron takes the All-Star game very seriously.
outside of the 1 possesion in this most recent all star game, when in the world has kobe ever defended lebron successfully?
kobe is a master a media relations thats about it. the fuckery is kobe defending lebron on 1 possession and niggas go crazy, but the week before the all star game lebron and the heat went to la and beat the lakers easily and kobe wanted no parts of lebron WHEN IT COUNTED!!! be serious, smoke and mirrors
Said for the umpteenth time on this post MJ really was unstoppable. But actually I think D Wade in his prime would have the best chance against MJ. Amazing slashing ability and he didn’t have the Kobe obsession with pulling up a long jump shot where he didn’t need to. But this might be just me.
;)
D Wade wouldn’t stand a chance against prime MJ cause his lack of jumpshot.
Listen Jordan is the best player ever. But it’s hard to say he would win forsure in either of these matches–Jordan is definitely a strong favorite over Kobe–but Lebron, it’s gotta be almost a toss up.
False, Dr J is the greatest player ever..mj took lots of doc’s moves early in his career
@Blaze Yeah, Dr. J really perfected that fade-away… GTFOH
It really all boils down to who can effectively defend who. They can all score in their own right, but can Kobe guard the much bigger Lebron in the post? Can Jordan? Does Lebron have the lateral quickness to keep up with the 2 best shooting guards ever?
End of the day : Jordan beats Kobe and Lebron. But Lebron beats Kobe.
I’m agreeing with the Jordan beats them both, and LeBron beats Kobe as well. All I’m gonna say about those Kobe stealing MJ’s moves comments is:
[www.youtube.com].
I don’t think there’s ever been two NBA players, especially from different generations, that are sooooo similar. Kobe jacked the whole style, and I’m cool with that.
Jordan. Hands down. No funny stuff, no jokes. B/c this is not a joking matter. This serious business.
Jordan will put shame to kobe and lebron for the simple fact that he’s an innovator he will out smart anyone that has played the game, Domnique Wilkins for example, plus his talents are incredible..I am willing to debate that kobe wouldn’t be able to beat Larry bird in a one-on-one, but kobe will beat mj in a shoot-out
A very interesting article breaking down the deterioration of the shooting guard position: [www.morningpickup.com]
related. relevant.
shot homie
jordan. for. sure.
I’m wondering… How old was everybody around the time Jordan was winning championships?
Just… as a thought exercise.
10-18
I knew jordan at 5…and thats how old I was at 1995 & it was MJ/Chicago all from there
5th grade up until highschool lol
Right there with Rising Son.
LeBron would look like he would dominate Kobe. Then Kobe,being Kobe, comes in with the late win. Then MJ vs Kobe 1 on 1 fame will go on for weeks until one of those niggas pass out from exhaustion.
Jordan beats Kobe. Lebron beats Kobe. Jordan beats Lebron but because Lebron passes the ball to Ray Ray in the corner on game point, forgetting this is a one on one, & the ensuing possession MJ hits a clutch game winner. It’s only right
The GOAT MJ beats em all. I think his toughest challenge would be against Lebron but if he can handle Karl Malone then he can handle Lebron.
I think Kobe wouldn’t be hard to defend since he can just use the template he used against Clyde Drexler.
Mike never really shut Clyde down. He got the better of the matchups most of the time, via the Bulls winning, but Clyde put up numbers against Mike. For the most part, no one really put the shackles on Clyde.
Nique wud get some buckets too
Yup, D. Glyde was close to Jordan’s equal when they played usually.
A few questions to lead off… Do you breathe oxygen? Was this article posted on Oct. 1 2013? Can Michael Jordan beat LeBron and Kobe all in their prime? (Heres a hint fellas, the answer to all of them is YES.) And hey for shits and giggles LeBron > Kobe with my reason is Kobe doesnt stop a locomotive charging the lane…. but Jordan can!
Dayumn!!! Bean gets no love?!! Nobody will ever know the true outcome just speculate and throw numbers and stats around or whatever. Lebron is superior to both physically, but the other 2 are technical BBall geniuses who’s talents only play second fiddle to their maniacal hunger to win! To me its a toss up, 3000 years from now when quantum physics allows us to warp through time and somehow put them all together in their primes for a 1 on 1 we’ll know.
Lebron has one of the best basketball IQ in the game right now tho.
Not more than Kobe
Could always just pick them to play 1 on 1 on 2k..don’t choose a side & let the game decide
You guys saying LBJ beats Kobe are crazy. Do people forget the all star game and countless other 1 on 1 encounters. Ko e does work against him
Ill take a prime Kobe over Lebron 1 on 1 any day
Jordan might be the GOAT, but that doesn’t guarantee he would beat LeBron. Maybe Jordan is marginally quicker laterally, but that would be the only advantage he would have athletically. LeBron is three inches taller, bigger and stronger. I don’t know who would win, but I don’t think its as simple as saying Jordan hands down. Jordan can talk all the shit about the physicality in the NBA these days, but LeBron would best him physically, just because of his size.
It’s a toss up for me. LeBron’s size and physicality makes up for the Jordan’s advantage offensively.
LeBron may be a physical beast. But he’s proven to fold all throughout his career. If it wasn’t for Jesus Shuttlesworth in game 6 I think we all agree the heat lose that game. But that’s neither here no there. They won. I just think when the going gets tuff will LeBron have the will and determination to get that W Kobe and MJ were born with
Go back and re-watch LeBron’s last two Finals if your still hung up on “determination” and “grit”; get the fuck out of here. Last time I recall Jordan didn’t win shit without Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson. Of course Pippen didn’t win without MJ, but he went to the Western Conference Finals. Kobe certainly didn’t win shit when he was playing with Smush Parker and co. Basketball is a team sport. Individual players have a disproportionately huge impact in comparison with other sports, but it’s still a team game.
Maybe you should go back and watch them. He had multiple turnovers in the final minutes in the series against Indiana and against the spurs. Team game for sure, cus if it was just LBJ they wouldn’t be champs right now
Definitely MJ because [no arguments], there’s no comparison guys! #factsonly
The real issue here is egos and that’s why everyone loses.
1. No way either one of these 3 would play each other in their prime. Simply because while the title of “Greatest Ever” is fun for discussion, none of these dudes would be able to handle the crushing blow to their persona that would come with a loss. Kobe would make up and excuse, LeBron would cry like tears were the cure for baldness and MJ would probably say he preferred baseball anyway.
2. There is no earthly sporting venue that could handle the crushing weight of these dudes egos, which means this would have to be settled in space. As we all know, Jordan has more experience with this and therefore, wins in a landslide.
/science
Lol at /science.
truuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
some hardcore fuckery going on in these comments…. I’m ashamed i post here right now.
You gotta elaborate on that one bro…unless you shooting everybody lol
Basketball posts turn into Heat fan forums these days
Yall outchea sick at the thought that Lebron can actually beat Kobe 1v1
Ahh, I get it now lol
That gif tho lol
Jordan beasts in a team situation, Lebron edges one on one. The King’s size and his skill set are unbeatable. Now any of these cats verse D.Rose is a toss up. Yea I said it.
Why do people always compare Lebron to Kobe and MJ? They’re gaurds. Lebron’s a forward. He plays differently than them. If anything poeople should be comparing him to Magic.
People hate on Kobe (I do too) but even I admit he’d DESTORY Lebron in a game of “one on one”.
I admit I do hate on kobe..only cause I’m from philly and watched him ball against nighaz from north philly on the play ground courts before he went into the A, that being said his game has developed at a high rate..I enjoy the mj comparisons cause of the dedication both athletes put in, shit they both lived in the gym!
Kobe can beat Lebron one on one any day. That’s his style of play. Lebron is good on his fast breaks/pass back and forth with his teammate kind of play til he jams it but you got to remember! Nobody plays 1 on 1 full court.
I am not even sure what to say.. any avid Basketball fanatic.. can talk about this all day.. Notice how many people who left comments on this thread, didnt really give a response..
Nothing really to say here… it’s just too hard to compare Jordan and Kobe..
At this point even when Lebron wins his 3rd straight ring (Keyword : when, because we all know he will this season).. I dont think he’s worthy of this conversation yet.. even from a one-on-one perspective.. Carmelo and D-wade sure as hell aint even tipping the Iceberg either..
Lebron win 4 straight titles or 5-6 rings… and then I will deem you better than Michael, and better enough to beat him one-on-one.
Again.. We have seen Michael play one-on-one matches up.. through championship contention… That’s why we believe him to be the best ever..
So Championships do have allot to do with who we think is better.. You CANTay it doesnt or say I am way off-base… because when the championship is on the line..is when it matters the most..
Nuff said here..
And no, i did not say Kobe is greater than Michael because he clearly isnt but With his Achilles Injury.. I think we are at the end of KOBE.. he’s not recovering from it.. all the signs are there..
Winning one-on-one doesn’t define who the best is, but I think some of yall forget how one-on-one games work because Lebron has the only true mismatch. The only way Jordan or Kobe beat Lebron is if they never miss a shot, because frankly neither of them could stop Lebron in the post without help. When have Jordan or Kobe stopped a bigger, stronger and skilled post player…
Jordan beats both. But I give Kobe the edge in losing to a closer margin. Kobe loses by 1 or 2. Bron loses by 5 or more.
black mamba
Paul Pierce
Can I just say in clutch championship situations we’ve got Kobe, who wouldn’t have his rings without Shaq’s Dominance in the paint, Robert Horry’s clutch shot, or D Fish’s .04 prayer..we’ve got Lebron who arguably wouldn’t have HIS rings without “The Decision” & most definitely not without RayRay’s clutch 3 last season..& then there’s MJ who has every signature moment for his teams’ success in these championships. As much as I know that basketball is a team sport, there’s still only 1 ball & when it came down to it MJ was the one making the plays to win his team those championships.
Right now can’t comment on LeBron vs either, because I want to see Bron post prime. I can’t judge a player until I see how they play when they abilities are declining. I think at the end of the day these guys will go down as the 3 greatest players ever.