QoTD: Michael Jordan Vs. Kobe/LeBron One-On-One?

Michael Jordan faced regular criticism as a company man but never held back on his thoughts on the game. An AP reporter recently asked MJ how a game of one-on-one between Jordan in his prime versus LeBron or Kobe would fare. His response?

“I don’t think I would lose…Other than to Kobe Bryant because he steals all of my moves.” Kobe responded by citing the “domino effect.”

Domino effect. I stole some of his..this generation stole some of mine #thecycle — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) October 1, 2013

Let’s get back on track. Who wins a game of one-on-one between MJ and NorBel or MJ and Ko-Bean? The debate is standard fare for barbershop shouting matches so let’s replicate the ruckus here. TSS’ resident basketball nerds must be out in full force for this one.